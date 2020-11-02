Daily News Frontline Hero: Jeff Gann, police officer

According to Jeff Gann, year No. 17 as an officer with the Castle Rock Police Department hasn’t really been exceptionally different from the 16 years that came before it.

“For me, it’s pretty much been business as usual,” Gann said. “I haven’t really done anything different. Go to work every day and come home.”

On the other hand, in a time where very little in the world can be described as “business as usual,” maybe that continuity itself — in a public job — counts as exceptional.

“He was one of the first ones that came to mind when you think of a frontline worker in our community,” Castle Rock resident Jolene Williamson said. Gann and his colleagues are doing the same work they did before the novel Coronavirus came to the United State; now they’re just doing it while also dealing with a viral pandemic.

Because of that, if anything’s changed in the past seven months, it’s been in terms of safety protocols on the police department’s side.