Daily News Frontline Hero: Jeff Gann, police officer

According to Jeff Gann, year No. 17 as an officer with the Castle Rock Police Department hasn’t really been exceptionally different from the 16 years that came before it.
“For me, it’s pretty much been business as usual,” Gann said. “I haven’t really done anything different. Go to work every day and come home.”
On the other hand, in a time where very little in the world can be described as “business as usual,” maybe that continuity itself — in a public job — counts as exceptional.
“He was one of the first ones that came to mind when you think of a frontline worker in our community,” Castle Rock resident Jolene Williamson said. Gann and his colleagues are doing the same work they did before the novel Coronavirus came to the United State; now they’re just doing it while also dealing with a viral pandemic.
Because of that, if anything’s changed in the past seven months, it’s been in terms of safety protocols on the police department’s side.
“We’re always trying to be safe,” he said. “Some aspects have changed in that we have to wear face masks and all of that stuff. We’ve always been cautious with stuff like that in police work, because we deal with people that are often not the cleanest people. We’ve always used hand sanitizer and stuff like that. I guess we’re just more reliant on it.”
Meanwhile, it has often fallen on him and colleagues to educate the community they serve about keeping masks on, social distancing, and other practices to limit the spread of COVID-19. Gann said he first got into police work “because I get to help people,” and even if this year has seen some newer ways to help the Castle Rock community come up, it’s still the same idea.
“We’re not out arresting people for not wearing masks,” Gann said. “But at the same time, we field a lot of calls for people that are upset because people aren’t wearing masks in businesses, or people that are upset because they don’t think they should have to wear a mask in businesses.”
Gann said in his 17 years as a police officer, he’s gotten multiple job offers to move to other agencies “that pay more money, have better benefits, fancier cars and flashier uniforms.”
He’s still in Castle Rock, though, because of the tight-knit nature of the group he works with.
“It’s more like being part of a family than a job,” he said.
And in such unprecedented times, being that steady presence in the community is being noticed by the people he serves and interacts with.
“He’s been a member of the community a long time, and he cares,” Williamson said. “He’s checking up on people. It’s more than just doing what he needs to do, he’s going above and beyond.”
