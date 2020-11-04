Daily News Frontline Hero: Dustin Shaw, sales representative

Back in February and March, part of Dustin Shaw’s job was to “stay glued to the news channel.”
A sales representative for Northwest Food Service covering Longview along with the area from Castle Rock to Centralia, Shaw’s job isn’t just to hook restaurants up with the food and supplies they ordered. He also has to get out in front of the times and prepare his clients for coming changes — like an international pandemic.
So as news began to come in about the virus spreading to the United States, Shaw started reaching out to the restaurants he serves with advice:
Hey, guess what? It wouldn’t be bad to have some sanitizer stands sitting right here.
It’s time to stock up on face masks.
Let’s think about to-go boxes.
“Part of my job is not just supplying them but making sure these local businesses and restaurants are here, and they survive this pandemic,” Shaw said.
Then COVID did hit, and everything changed.
Factories slowed down as workers contracted the virus. A wave of panic buying hit America, rendering shelves bare of everything from flour to toilet paper. Restaurants were forced to shut down.
Despite all of the preparation, Shaw and his colleagues at Northwest Food Service found themselves with a lack of clients. They actually had a stock of leftover goods from orders that had been returned or canceled at the last minute, but nowhere to send them. So they turned to the community.
“He’s doing all that just because that’s who he is and that’s how he does his business,” Dustin’s wife, Lacie Shaw said.
The first thing Shaw did was work with PeaceHealth St. John’s Medical Center, helping stock its “Dove Pantry,” from which hospital workers could take food and supplies home. Next, Shaw and Michael Donaldson, the owner of Northwest Food Services, started donating their surplus to local charities like St. Vincent de Paul.
“I can’t remember how much money it was worth, but it really didn’t matter,” Shaw said. “We were able to supply a total of four or five pallets of mixed foods for people to come by and stock up.”
Now that many restaurants have returned in some capacity or another, Shaw’s job has gone back to supporting the ones he works with — 55 in total — to get everything they need and stay afloat. And he takes pride in what he sees as a more mutual relationship with his clients than other providers generally have.
“They don’t really rely on the whole interaction with the customer too much,” Shaw said. “I think with us maintaining our social distancing but still interacting with our clients, it’s made a huge difference.”
Shaw is unsure of what the future holds for the foodservice industry. He says he’s optimistic that business as a whole will rise again once Coronavirus is under control and restrictions are relaxed, but he thinks that some practices may stay commonplace and that there will be some “new normals.”
Working with local restaurants to stay open and keep serving customers? That’s not going to change as long as he and his coworkers can help it.
“We’re here and we’re going to help these restaurants survive this to the best of our ability,” Shaw said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!