Daily News Frontline Hero: Dustin Shaw, sales representative

“He’s doing all that just because that’s who he is and that’s how he does his business,” Dustin’s wife, Lacie Shaw said.

The first thing Shaw did was work with PeaceHealth St. John’s Medical Center, helping stock its “Dove Pantry,” from which hospital workers could take food and supplies home. Next, Shaw and Michael Donaldson, the owner of Northwest Food Services, started donating their surplus to local charities like St. Vincent de Paul.

“I can’t remember how much money it was worth, but it really didn’t matter,” Shaw said. “We were able to supply a total of four or five pallets of mixed foods for people to come by and stock up.”

Now that many restaurants have returned in some capacity or another, Shaw’s job has gone back to supporting the ones he works with — 55 in total — to get everything they need and stay afloat. And he takes pride in what he sees as a more mutual relationship with his clients than other providers generally have.

“They don’t really rely on the whole interaction with the customer too much,” Shaw said. “I think with us maintaining our social distancing but still interacting with our clients, it’s made a huge difference.”