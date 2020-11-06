Daily News Frontline Hero: Diane Craft, community liaison

What’s become harder to maintain have been the public events. Before the pandemic, Craft was coordinating large group gatherings with the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, both for residents of Koelsch’s communities and the public at large. She said the events let people learn about Koelsch, but also reconnect with friends and acquaintances and just have a good time.

Now, though, those can’t happen in-person.

“Those are the things we have lost within our community,” Craft said. “Hopefully we see those come back, but they’re going to look very different.”

Craft isn’t exactly sure how her work as a liaison will change in the coming months, or even once Coronavirus is more under control and more parts of life start opening back up again. But she says that one of the benefits of Zoom has been the ability to connect with even more people and get ideas for the future.

“Challenges always bring opportunities,” she said. “ I think our opportunities are going to be to step back and look at the most important things in life or in your career path, and then be creative in how to orchestrate those changes.”

Craft has worked with Koelsch for 22 years. When she began, she would see her parent’s friends come to the communities, or her classmates’ parents.