Daily News Frontline Hero: Diane Craft, community liaison

As the Community Liaison at Koelsch Senior Communities, Diane Craft is in the middle of a large web of connections.
She connects with medical providers to coordinate care between hospitals, therapists, and doctors and Koelsch’s care team. She connects with other local agencies to bring opportunities to residents at Delaware Plaza and the Canterbury facilities. And she connects with the Longview community, setting up events for the public.
Ever since the arrival of COVID-19 in Washington all of that has become a whole lot harder.
“We’ve just lost the personal connection with all of these providers in the area, and that’s really how we based our company on — by relationships, building relationships, and building trust,” Craft said. “That’s really challenging when you don’t get to sit down or stand before somebody and have a conversation.”
Now, most of Craft’s meetings with care providers and agencies are over the phone, or on Zoom. When she needs to give or receive physical materials, they’re dropped off instead of handed over at a meeting. She’s even gone old-school for some communication, going back to handwriting personal letters and thank-you notes to keep up those connections with partners.
“We’re thinking of creative things to reach out to them just to say thank you, because they’re all heroes in this,” Craft said.
What’s become harder to maintain have been the public events. Before the pandemic, Craft was coordinating large group gatherings with the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, both for residents of Koelsch’s communities and the public at large. She said the events let people learn about Koelsch, but also reconnect with friends and acquaintances and just have a good time.
Now, though, those can’t happen in-person.
“Those are the things we have lost within our community,” Craft said. “Hopefully we see those come back, but they’re going to look very different.”
Craft isn’t exactly sure how her work as a liaison will change in the coming months, or even once Coronavirus is more under control and more parts of life start opening back up again. But she says that one of the benefits of Zoom has been the ability to connect with even more people and get ideas for the future.
“Challenges always bring opportunities,” she said. “ I think our opportunities are going to be to step back and look at the most important things in life or in your career path, and then be creative in how to orchestrate those changes.”
Craft has worked with Koelsch for 22 years. When she began, she would see her parent’s friends come to the communities, or her classmates’ parents.
Two decades later, she’s starting to see her own friends and classmates come to her, asking about senior living possibilities.
That longevity is something not special to her at Koelsch; she said many if not most of her coworkers have been working in their current roles for at least a decade. But it definitely helps her in her work.
“It’s easier to connect with someone you know,” Craft said. “We have a lot of longevity among team members in the Koelsch Community, so because of that we feel like we have a strong connection with the community.”
Then again, she wouldn’t classify what she does as work.
“I don’t view this as a job or a career any longer,” Craft said. “I may have thought that in the first few years of being with Koelsch. But now it’s just a passion for helping people.”
“Over 300 heroes currently provide senior care at Canterbury Park Signature Independent Living, and at Canterbury Inn Assisted Living and Memory Care, Delaware Plaza Assisted Living Community, and Canterbury Gardens,” she said. “I am really only one of a team of staff at Koelsch Communities. I am humbled by the nomination, but truly it’s all of us.”
