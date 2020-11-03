Daily News Frontline Hero: Denny Kartchner, social worker

Denny Kartchner’s job is all about helping people deal with the unknown.
As a hospice social worker at Community Home Health & Hospice, Kartchner helps patients with all of their non-medical needs — signing them up for special programs or resources, finding specialized tools or furniture, setting them up with extra caregiving. At the same time, he also helps see their families through the process of hospice and bereavement.
The past seven months, there’s been an added layer of unknowns — or two or three — with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the outside world hasn’t stopped for coronavirus, and neither has Kartchner.
“It’s a little more challenging for sure, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how much better that has gone than I expected,” he said.
Kartchner, in his fourth decade in geriatric social work, says his job revolves around the concept of “normalization.” Most people don’t have experience interacting with the terminally ill, are worried about offending them, and feel awkward talking to them, so they simply avoid talking to hospice patients. Kartchner and his colleagues’ job, oftentimes, is just to give their patients regular interaction.
“So for us, when we still visit them, we still tell jokes, we still laugh with them, we still reminisce with them and talk about politics or religion or spirituality or whatever it may be,” Kartchner said. “That’s normalizing for them. That’s a really huge part of what we do as social workers.”
Since March that has become a great deal harder, as COVID prevented Kartchner from visiting patients.
“It’s harder for patients and their primary caregivers to have as much support now with people not coming over, visitors not coming as often as they had before,” he said. “The feeling of isolation is greater.”
Soon, Kartchner was doing nearly all of his appointments over the telephone. Even now, seven months later, he estimates that around 40% of his “visits” are calls.
For the patients he’d been working with before everything shut down, Kartchner can work with a mental image of a patient’s home; being able to visualize the furniture and scenery in a room or office makes it easier to maintain the relationship with the person he’s talking to. But for the patients he began working with since March, it was harder to build up that rapport — there are still a handful of patients he has yet to meet face-to-face.
“I learned to ask questions a little bit differently than I would have asked questions if I was personally present, and to just be really attentive to tone of voice and voice inflections,” Kartchner said.
On top of working with the patients themselves, Kartchner also works with their families, both through the hospice period and after. He’s helped run a bereavement support group the past few years — a group that had to cease meeting in March but resumed in August — where social workers lead sessions to help those who have lost loved ones help each other.
“Even though their minds know that other people have gone through this, their hearts don’t always know that,” Kartchner said. “Being in a group setting with others who have also experienced a loss like that helps them feel not alone.”
Now, the support group meetings have become limited to five people, who have to call ahead to RSVP and socially distance while they’re meeting. They’re like Kartchner’s appointments over the phone —perhaps not optimal, but working surprisingly well for the time being.
And they help people deal with the unknown. That is what he’s best at, after all.
