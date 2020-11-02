Daily News Frontline Hero: Darla Bernard, housekeeper

Darla Bernard’s job in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic? Keep Community Home Health and Hospice’s Longview office clean, sanitary, and safe for nurses, doctors, administrators, and patients, and doing it in a way so people can see the pride she takes in her work.
Then again, that’s basically been her job description as a housekeeper the past 23 years.
“I’ve always kept up the pretty much the same practices because you’re still wiping surfaces and places that people touch or occupy,” Bernard said. “It hasn’t changed a whole lot. I’ll tell you that.”
One of just two housekeepers at CHHH, Bernard has become one of two de facto guards against coronavirus for the facility. But ask her about it, and she’ll say she’s doing the same job she’s always done.
“It’s just an occupation that there’s this one way to do it,” Bernard said. “And it just has not really changed much. I still use the same tools, the same methods. There hasn’t been a whole lot of difference. Once you learn the routine and what’s expected of you, you just do it.”
Bernard, a Kelso resident, got her start in housekeeping four decades ago. In 1980, she began working at Frontier. After 10 years there, she moved to the Canterbury Inn. In 1997, she made the move to CHHH.
Her usual eight-hour shift at work begins by preparing her cleaning cart for the day, filling her disinfectant bottles and mop bucket and piling up clean rags. Then the real work begins in the bathrooms, disinfecting and wiping down every single surface and cleaning the floors. From there, it’s the same process in the facility’s halls and entranceways, while also wiping down every single door handle, counter, and seating area.
Once that’s all done, Bernard moves on to clean the offices and break room of CHHH’s human resources department before going back to care center and doing it all over again.
Meanwhile, if a patient leaves the facility, Bernard has to do a deep clean of their room — from the furniture to the bathroom to the walls themselves — before another patient can move in.
“I love things to be clean and organized,” Bernard said. “That makes me feel good to know that somebody can come in and just feel comfortable in their environment because it’s clean. I mean, I would like that. And so it takes a lot of love for the work and caring for people.”
Aside from her shifts at CHHH, Bernard also works part-time as a housekeeper at Columbia Funeral Service. Then, once or twice a week, she checks in on her mother-in-law and helps her around the house.
“So I’m pretty much doing the same thing 24 hours a day sometimes,” Bernard said. “I just like to keep busy, obviously.”
Outside of work, Bernard always enjoyed baking. Growing up, her mother was always making cookies or other baked goods for friends and family; now she tries to do the same, for the same reason she’s enjoyed housekeeping for so long.
“I guess I just like to do a service for people,” Bernard said. “I enjoy that very much.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!