Daily News Frontline Hero: Darla Bernard, housekeeper

Darla Bernard’s job in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic? Keep Community Home Health and Hospice’s Longview office clean, sanitary, and safe for nurses, doctors, administrators, and patients, and doing it in a way so people can see the pride she takes in her work.

Then again, that’s basically been her job description as a housekeeper the past 23 years.

“I’ve always kept up the pretty much the same practices because you’re still wiping surfaces and places that people touch or occupy,” Bernard said. “It hasn’t changed a whole lot. I’ll tell you that.”

One of just two housekeepers at CHHH, Bernard has become one of two de facto guards against coronavirus for the facility. But ask her about it, and she’ll say she’s doing the same job she’s always done.

“It’s just an occupation that there’s this one way to do it,” Bernard said. “And it just has not really changed much. I still use the same tools, the same methods. There hasn’t been a whole lot of difference. Once you learn the routine and what’s expected of you, you just do it.”

Bernard, a Kelso resident, got her start in housekeeping four decades ago. In 1980, she began working at Frontier. After 10 years there, she moved to the Canterbury Inn. In 1997, she made the move to CHHH.