Daily News Frontline Hero: Ailon Eastman, hospice nurse

When coronavirus first started appearing in the news as a possible threat in China early this year, Ailon Eastman figured it wasn’t a question of if the virus would come to the U.S., but when. When cases started popping up in Washington, Eastman and his fellow nurses and workers at Community Home Health & Hospice had to take a step back and isolate themselves before getting directions on the center’s next steps.
“There was a lot of apprehension that we didn’t know what we were dealing with,” Eastman said.
Soon, a change in Medicare meant Eastman, in his eighth year as a hospice nurse and his fifth with CHHH, could talk with patients and their families over the phone instead of meeting in person, and his job switched to a telehealth mode. With conversations happening over the phone instead of face-to-face, though, he had to rely on someone else’s eyes to see what exactly needed to be done.
“I can pretty much use my experience to talk to people a lot about what to look for and do a lot of the reporting to my doctor based on what they’re seeing,” he said.
But there’s only so many things a nurse can do on the end of the phone. Back in March, Eastman began working with an elderly man who lived in a mobile home. The man’s primary caretaker was his daughter, herself a nurse. She was showing signs of COVID but couldn’t get tested; if she was indeed positive, it was likely he was too. CHHH wasn’t able to send a bath aid or a social worker, and most of Eastman’s colleagues were considered at-risk, either for age or health reasons.
That meant it came down to Eastman, who ended up going visiting the man every day to change him, clean him, and keep him comfortable.
“I’m pretty healthy and really don’t have any reason why I should not be going to make visits,” he said.
In the months since those first visits, Eastman has resumed more in-person visits, at both individual homes and nursing facilities. Sometimes he knows ahead of time that he’s going into a setting with known COVID cases. In some cases, though, he won’t find out about positive tests until days after a visit.
It leaves Eastman — and other nurses conducting in-person visits — in a “fog” where you don’t know for sure the person you’re talking to isn’t positive. But that uncertainty isn’t stopping him.
“In my conversations with other nurses, we were thinking about how at the beginning with AIDS, it was a little bit disappointing that nurses and doctors were afraid to take care of people with AIDS,” Eastman said. “This time we can do it better.”
While the physical help part of Eastman’s job is focused on the patients themselves, his job as a hospice nurse can at times be a matter of helping friends and family deal with their own processes. Most people, he said, don’t have much experience dealing with end-of-life situations, leading to a lot of unknowns even before the added layer of a pandemic on top.
And working with an agency like CHHH, Eastman is able to work with the same patients repeatedly — like the man in the mobile home in March — and build up connections with both patients and families.
“When you work in a hospital, you’re pretty much limited in what you can do,” he said. “You follow guidelines and you work for 12 hours or 8 hours and you go home; you come back the next day and you might not see the same people. And I get to work with families sometimes for a year. There is plenty of time for education, there is time to develop relationships.”
In the months since March, more and more in-person interactions and visits have resumed for CHHH workers, though many still meet with patients over the phone. For all of his work, helping people and their families work through the end-of-life process, the outlook is the same — COVID or no COVID.
“You keep their dignity,” Eastman said. “You help to make sure they have food, they have water, they have clothing, they’re dry, they’re safe, they’ve got medication if they need it, they’re connected to their doctor so they can talk to them. Their concern, anxiety, symptom-management is all met. You provide that service so they’re not without comfort and support.”
