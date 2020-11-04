Daily News Frontline Hero: Ailon Eastman, hospice nurse

When coronavirus first started appearing in the news as a possible threat in China early this year, Ailon Eastman figured it wasn’t a question of if the virus would come to the U.S., but when. When cases started popping up in Washington, Eastman and his fellow nurses and workers at Community Home Health & Hospice had to take a step back and isolate themselves before getting directions on the center’s next steps.

“There was a lot of apprehension that we didn’t know what we were dealing with,” Eastman said.

Soon, a change in Medicare meant Eastman, in his eighth year as a hospice nurse and his fifth with CHHH, could talk with patients and their families over the phone instead of meeting in person, and his job switched to a telehealth mode. With conversations happening over the phone instead of face-to-face, though, he had to rely on someone else’s eyes to see what exactly needed to be done.

“I can pretty much use my experience to talk to people a lot about what to look for and do a lot of the reporting to my doctor based on what they’re seeing,” he said.