 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash on I-5 near Kelso sends Silverlake man to hospital Monday
0 comments

Crash on I-5 near Kelso sends Silverlake man to hospital Monday

A single car crash on the I-5 in Kelso Monday send one man to the hospital. 

According to a Washington State Patrol press release, 73-year-old David Milner was travelling northbound hear milepost 35 in the left lane when he suffered a medical incident and lost control.

Just before 2:30 p.m., he hit the barrier on the left side before crossing all lane and coming to rest on the right shoulder at milepost 36, the press release said. 

Milner, who is from Silverlake, was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Peacehealth St. Johns for his injuries, according to the press release. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News