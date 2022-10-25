Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office searches for possibly armed man

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 41-year-old man, who authorities say could be possibly armed, in Lexington.

Deputies say they were searching for Kevin J. Reynolds around 11 p.m. Monday near Riverside Park and Cowlitz Drive in Lexington, and report he had not been located as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies describe Reynolds as having "distinctive facial tattoos" and advise people to immediately call 911 if they see him. A photo of him shows him with neck tattoos, as well as two triangle tattoos around his eyes.