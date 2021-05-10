 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board meeting for Tuesday canceled
0 comments

Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board meeting for Tuesday canceled

The Tuesday Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board meeting has been canceled.

The board regularly meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month in Conference Room B of the Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News