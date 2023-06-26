Firework sales, launches begin Wednesday

Fourth of July firework sales and launches can begin at noon Wednesday in Washington state, including in Longview and Kelso.

Permitted fireworks stands can begin making sales at that time and operate until 9 p.m. on July 5. The Longview Fire Department says licensed stands are the best source for fireworks that are legal in Washington.

In Longview, residents can legally set off fireworks between noon and 11 p.m. on Wednesday; from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Thursday through July 3; from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4; and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 5.

In Kelso, people can launch fireworks from noon to 9 p.m., Wednesday through July 5.

Cowlitz County said there are three permitted stands on county land this year.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no burn restrictions or additional fireworks limits in Cowlitz County. Lewis County put a burn restriction in place for the unincorporated parts of the county due to the dry conditions and risks posed by burn piles.

County agencies release cardiac arrest app

Local emergency response agencies have launched a safety notification app to alert the public about nearby cardiac arrests so every day citizens can reach those in need before emergency crews arrive.

Users who download the Cowlitz PulsePoint app to their smartphones will receive a push notification when cardiac arrest emergencies occur within Cowlitz 911's coverage area. The app is integrated into the Cowlitz 911's computer system, according to a press release from the Longview Fire Department.

"Immediate bystander CPR can double or even triple the chances of survival in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest cases," said Longview Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Koreis in the release. "With the introduction of PulsePoint in our community, citizens now have the option to receive timely alerts regarding nearby cardiac arrests in public places, empowering them to respond swiftly and administer lifesaving CPR until first responders arrive."

The app is already utilized in Clark County and in the Portland metro area.

The free app can be downloaded from either Google Play or the iPhone App Store.

State reps to hold town hall in July

Washington State District 19 legislators are scheduled to participate in a town hall July 5 in Long Beach.

Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, and Reps. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, and Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, are set to provide brief statements and answer questions from constituents.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 5 at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Rd., Long Beach.

The event is sponsored by the Peninsula Patriots.