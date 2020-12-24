Cowlitz County Fire District 5's Santa Cruise still on for Christmas Eve

Cowlitz County Fire District 5 will keep its 70-year Santa Cruise tradition of giving Santa Claus a fire truck ride around Kalama Christmas Eve, with a few COVID-19 modifications.

This year, Santa will not stop for photos, hand out candy canes or collect canned food.

"Santa and his helpers will slow down and wave to acknowledge he has seen all the good boys and girls," a press release said. "We are saddened by this change, but we hope that our good will and cheer will help to make-up for the seemingly endless changes that this year has brought us all."

The routes will start around 4:30 p.m. and will arrive earlier than usual as there will be no stops. The press release asked anyone waiting outside to see Santa to wear brightly colored clothing to be easily seen by the drivers.

The north route will cover Nectarine Drive, North Meeker Drive, Kalama River Road, Laverne Drive, Bates Road, Modrow Road and Spencer Creek Road.