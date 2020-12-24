Cowlitz County Fire District 5's Santa Cruise still on for Christmas Eve

Cowlitz County Fire District 5 will keep its 70-year Santa Cruise tradition of giving Santa Claus a fire truck ride around Kalama Christmas Eve, with a few COVID-19 modifications.
This year, Santa will not stop for photos, hand out candy canes or collect canned food.
"Santa and his helpers will slow down and wave to acknowledge he has seen all the good boys and girls," a press release said. "We are saddened by this change, but we hope that our good will and cheer will help to make-up for the seemingly endless changes that this year has brought us all."
The routes will start around 4:30 p.m. and will arrive earlier than usual as there will be no stops. The press release asked anyone waiting outside to see Santa to wear brightly colored clothing to be easily seen by the drivers.
The north route will cover Nectarine Drive, North Meeker Drive, Kalama River Road, Laverne Drive, Bates Road, Modrow Road and Spencer Creek Road.
The town area route will visit Elm Street, North Fourth Street, Geranium Street, Taylor Road, Horizon Drive, Waters Watch Road, North Fifth Street, Ivy Street, North Second Place, Juniper Street, North Second Street, Holly Boulevard, North Third Street, China Garden Road, Date Street, South Seventh Street, South Eighth Street, South Ninth Street, South 10th Street, South 11th Street, Military Road, Douglas Street, South Third Place, Birch Street, Summit Drive, Parkland Drive, Cloverdale Road, Ashland Loop, Ashland Street, South First Street and South Second Street.
The south route will hit China Garden Road from 10th Street to Quietwood Drive, Simmons Road, Star Road, Gore Road, Cloverdale Road, the Stone Forest neighborhood, from Greystone Road to upper Green Mountain Road, J.E. Johnson Road, Johnson Spur, South Cloverdale Road to Dave’s View Drive, Vincent Road, the 6100 block if Old Pacific Highway to Robb Road, Kilkelly Road, Todd Road, Ring Road, Confer Road, Hahn Drive, the Acredale area, Sauer Road and Jaeger Road.
Before the cruise starts, there will be a test of the emergency siren.