COVID ends 113 year Wisconsin vs Minnesota streak

COVID-19 has called off another University of Wisconsin football game this season, but this time it’s not the Badgers’ fight with the virus that caused the problem.

Minnesota (2-3), was slated to visit Camp Randall Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday in the annual Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. However, the Gophers canceled Tuesday’s schedule practice and is holding all meetings virtually due to positive COVID-19 antigen tests within the program Monday.

“The team’s goal is to return to a regular practice schedule on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday’s game at Wisconsin,” a statement from the university read. “An update will be provided when additional test results are returned and more information is available.”

Tuesday evening word came down that Minnesota had paused all team activities indefinitely, leading to the cancellation of Saturday’s rivalry game.

No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1) previously canceled games against Nebraska and Purdue due to an a virus outbreak within its program between late October and early November.