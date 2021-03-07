COVID-19 changes All-Star weekend

In an interview with the AJC, Silver said the game was the league’s No. 1 source for fan engagement throughout the year, and also spoke to the economics behind the decision. On Saturday, Silver addressed the media, again discussing the rationale behind holding All-Star, conveying that the league feels it has struck the correct balance between everything it wants to prioritize.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve sought to find the right balance between the health and safety of our players, the community that’s involved in producing NBA basketball, and of course our fans, along with the economic interests as well of our community,” Silver said. “Add into that social justice issues. So all of that has been on our mind since almost a year ago when we shut down the NBA ... We feel we’ve struck the appropriate balance here, looking out for the interests of everyone involved. We’re very appreciative of the Atlanta Hawks. Tony Ressler, the principal governor. Steve Koonin, the president. Then of course the folks here at State Farm Arena for their willingness to host us over the last few days.”