COVIC-19 vaccines: How do we balance risk and safety

But, in fact, the “insanity” here is not found in the push for speed or in Garrett’s skepticism about Operation Warp Speed. It lies in a lack of balance between the two. An insufficiently vetted vaccine may cost innocent lives, but so will delaying a vaccine that, on net, saves them.

COVID-19 now costs over 700 lives a day in the U.S. — 30 per hour. Would reducing the toll even by just one-third compensate for the possibility that as many as 205 people might be paralyzed (if every Americans were vaccinated and GBS spread at 6.2 per 10 million)? Presumably, yes — in less than a day.

Insane to move forward rapidly — or insane not to?

Indeed, the 2009 H1N1 inoculation episode offered by Garrett is pro-vaccine. In the article she cites (a 2010 paper in Neurology Reviews) it is noted that GBS was more associated with the seasonal flu shot (10.6 per 10 million), and H1N1 vaccines were still recommended. “James J. Sejvar, M.D., a neurologist and epidemiologist at the CDC, emphasized, ‘The potential risks associated with the H1N1 vaccine are far outweighed by the benefits provided by the vaccine.’”