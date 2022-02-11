Countywide Comprehensive Flood Hazard Management Plan needs participants, stakeholders

Participants and stakeholders are needed to help with the countywide Comprehensive Flood Hazard Management Plan.

Cowlitz County is leading the effort to create a 10-year plan to prevent loss of life and property because of riverine and tidal flooding. Approximately 52% of residential addresses in the county are located behind dikes or in the path of rising waters, notes a press release from the county.

The county Public Works, Emergency Management, and Building and Planning departments are leading the effort in partnership with local cities, diking districts, flood control zone districts, restoration agencies and neighborhoods.

In-person and virtual meetings will take place at multiple locations once a month and then become more frequent as the project moves forward. An engineering firm with flood hazard experience will help county staff members map, educate the public, plan and prioritize mitigation for preventive action, states the release.

June 2023 is the target date to complete the project. Participants and stakeholders interested in getting involved should contact George Winn, at 360-577-3024, ext. 1-664 or winng@co.cowlitz.wa.us; or contact Larry Hambree at 360-577-3130, ext. 7442 or hembreel@co.cowlitz.wa.us.

