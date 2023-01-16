Cougars use defense to stonewall Oregon State

CORVALLIS — Sometimes the way you win games, especially in a conference like the Pac-12, is to force your opponent into making too many mistakes. A perfect example of that came Friday.

The Washington State women held Oregon State to just 30% shooting in the second half and forcing 13 total turnovers in a 63-56 victory at Gill Coliseum to win on the road in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1975-76.

“It feels good to beat a quality opponent, a dangerous opponent and to see our team grow just from the last time we played,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Our defensive effort just continued on from what it was against UW, our rebounding is getting better, and not turning the ball over was amazing.”

Sophomore guard Tara Wallack tallied 17 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots for WSU (12-4, 2-3), which has won two in a row and five of its past seven games. Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

Senior guard Johanna Teder finished 12 points. Senior post Bella Murekatete 10 points and four rebounds.

“I just think good teams have to have four players in double figures,” Ethridge said.

Bendu Yeaney led Oregon State (10-7, 2-4) with 11 points.

The Beavers raced out to a 12-3 lead in the first quarter, only to see the Cougars rally to get within 16-14 at the end of the period.

It was the reverse in the second, as Washington State held a four-point advantage a little more than three minutes in and the Cougars holding a 29-23 lead with 3:22 left before halftime, but Oregon State scored the final nine points of the quarter and went to the locker room up 32-29.

Things started turning more in Washington State’s favor in the third. The Cougars went on a 7-2 mini-run to take a 40-35 advantage with 6:32 to go. The Beavers come back and took a 43-42 lead with less than two minutes remaining on a Timea Gardiner layup, but Wallack’s jumper with 21 seconds left gave Washington State a 46-45 lead going to the fourth.

The Cougars then put the game away with an 11-0 run to start the final quarter. Leger-Walker tallied five points and Murekatete had four during the spurt. Oregon State got no closer than the final margin.

Washington State only turned the ball over six times and held a 36-24 advnatage in points in the paint.