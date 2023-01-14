Cougars' D stifles Beavers

Washington State broke open a tight game with a terrific fourth-quarter stretch as the Cougars’ women’s basketball team beat Oregon State 63-56 Friday night at Gill Coliseum. Trailing 45-44 late in the third quarter, WSU ran off 13 consecutive points to take control. The Beavers were unable to muster enough offense and defensive stops during the final six minutes to make up the deficit.

The loss spoiled the Oregon State debut of freshman forward Timea Gardiner. A McDonald’s All-American from Utah, Gardiner scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds in 19 minutes.

Bendu Yeaney led Oregon State (10-7, 2-4 Pac-12) with 11 points. Talia von Oelhoffen, OSU’s leading scorer this season, shot just 2 of 14 and scored five points.

Washington State (12-4, 2-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Tara Wallack with 17 points. Charlisse Leger-Walker, the Pac-12′s leading scorer, made 6 of 19 shots and scored 14 points.

The game came down to a five-minute stretch in the second half. Wallack scored the final basket of the third quarter to give WSU a 46-45 lead. That was only a taste of what was to come. The Cougars scored the first 11 points of the fourth, and Leger Walker’s three gave Washington State a 57-45 lead with 6:31 left.

The hole was too deep for Oregon State to overcome. Nearly every time the Beavers scored, the Cougars matched. Washington State made 9 of its first 13 shots during the final quarter.

OSU was unable to get closer than the final deficit of seven points.

Oregon State scored the final nine points of the first half to take a 32-29 halftime lead. The Beavers held the advantage for most of the first half. Yeaney scored five points to help stake OSU to a 14-7 lead.

The Beavers then went into a bit of a funk at the offensive end, as the Cougars forced turnovers and plenty of missed shots. WSU got its offense going early in the second quarter. Back-to-back layups by Tara Wallack gave the Cougars a 29-23 lead.

Gardiner took over during the final three minutes, as she had a hand on every point during the 9-0 run, with five points and two assists.

WSU led by as many as five points during the third quarter. Gardiner led another comeback, as OSU took the lead twice late in the quarter before the Cougars took control for good.