Cougar Air Raid impresses in up-tempo drill, backups produce big plays: Notes from WSU's final preseason scrimmage

PULLMAN — Washington State’s football team staged its final fall scrimmage Saturday to wrap up the “camp” portion of its preseason. The Cougs will practice for two more weeks before opening their season Sept. 3 at home against Idaho.

Scrimmage recapThe Cougars’ No. 1 offense made only a couple of early appearances, then spent the rest of the morning spectating from the sideline as backups competed for reps. But the two drives featuring WSU’s starters provided an encouraging glimpse of the Air Raid’s up-tempo capabilities.

WSU’s first-team offense operated quickly and efficiently during a pair of scoring possessions — two-minute drills, essentially. Quarterback Cameron Ward commanded the hurry-up offense with poise and kept the chains moving with accurate, quick-release passes to the sidelines. He completed 9 of 10 attempts on his opening series, spreading the touches to four receivers and two running backs. The Cougs moved about 60 yards in 11 plays, setting up a 40-yard field goal from All-Pac-12 kicker Dean Janikowski as time expired.

Ward led a spotless, methodical scoring series on his second and last possession of the day. The Cougar offense marched 75 yards on five plays in just over a minute. Standout receivers Lincoln Victor and De’Zhaun Stribling turned short throws into chunk gains and running back Nakia Watson took a sidearm check-down pass about 15 yards to set up senior slotback Renard Bell’s 15-yard TD reception on a crossing pattern. Ward passed 14 of 15 for 98 yards before taking a seat.

“Cam, operating the two-minute drill — he’s a special one,” coach Jake Dickert said. “We’re going to utilize tempo. ... Cam navigates it so well to keep the defense off-balance. It’s an element of the game that I’m excited we added to the program.

“To have those guys (the offensive line) keep Cam upright, to have big plays like that and go out there and score with confidence in a two-minute drill, it’s awesome.”

Dickert commended offensive coordinator Eric Morris’ play-calling — “getting the ball out quicker, on time in the screen game and utilizing the tempo,” he said. That took some of the pressure off WSU’s starting offensive line, an unproven group which faces a disadvantage against the Cougs’ well-established defensive front.

“That two-minute period, we had a good run in that,” said right tackle Jack Wilson, who’s been lining up with the Cougs’ first team throughout fall camp in place of injured starter Ma’ake Fifita. “The tempo was up. That’s how we want to do it and I think we executed it well.

“It catches the defense off-guard at times. They’re messing up with their alignment. It’s a lot of fun to play that way.”

The majority of WSU’s locked-in starters rested after two or three possessions, but the Cougs kept some of their first-team O-linemen on the field for a few extra drives to protect reserve QBs who are competing for the No. 2 spot. True freshman Texas native John Mateer got the most work of the three backups. He passed 10 of 15 for 118 yards and two touchdowns with one interception across four drives.

Mateer has been the second QB to take the field in team drills over the past several practices, but Dickert said a backup “won’t be finalized until the first game.”

Redshirt freshman Xavier Ward went 9 of 13 for 123 yards and two touchdowns with no picks in three possessions. True freshman walk-on Emmett Brown completed 8 of 10 attempts for 158 yards and a TD with no interceptions across three series.

The Cougars ran just over 70 plays in total — about 50 passes and 20 rushing attempts. WSU’s offense amassed 10 plays of over 15 yards.

“I was not happy with the defensive communication today,” Dickert said. “There are some things in the back end that we gotta make sure we clean up. There were too many explosive plays.”

Slotback Orion Peters — easily one of the most improved players on the team — led all receivers with 110 yards on six receptions. His day included a 62-yard breakaway reception and a 10-yard TD catch, both from Xavier Ward. Rising true freshman receiver Leyton Smithson snagged a 41-yard pass from Mateer and finished second to Peters with 56 yards on three receptions.

“There were a few guys we really had targeted — I wanted to see them with the ball in their hands,” Dickert said. “Leyton Smithson was one of them, and he made a big play down the sideline. Orion Peters was the other. We scripted him some (plays). We like his progress. Now, when the game is going fast — those are some things he can still grown on. He’s still a redshirt freshman.

“So, keeping it within that lens, I think the ceiling is still really high for Orion and I’m excited to grow his role as we go throughout the season, because he’ll be playing big-time minutes for us.”

Nineteen players caught passes.

Other notable receiving days: Tsion Nunnally, a second-team outside receiver, added an 18-yard TD against the Cougs’ reserve DBs; tight end Moon Ashby and slots Josh Meredith and Tre Horton each grabbed long-range TDs versus other backups; Cole Pruett, a true frosh slotback from Monroe, Washington, picked up a combined 55 yards on back-to-back receptions from Brown on the 14th and final series of the scrimmage, which featured deep reserves exclusively; Victor and Stribling combined for 52 yards and eight receptions in only two drives.

Five running backs saw action, but only one logged more than two carries. Jouvensly Bazil was given a chance to step into the spotlight after a quiet camp. He performed well, gaining 43 yards on 10 attempts. The fourth-year sophomore from Florida bounced outside for the longest run of the day, a 17-yarder.

True freshman Jaylen Jenkins shined last weekend during the first scrimmage. The elusive Texan seems poised to play a major role off the bench this season. Apparently, he’s shown coaches all they need to see. Jenkins played a handful of snaps with WSU’s starting offense and caught one pass, then rested on the sideline for the remainder of the day. Watson, the favorite to shoulder the workload at RB this season, participated in two series, rumbling for a 14-yard carry and adding two catches.

“I think Jaylen proved last week, and through the course of this camp, that we’re going to need him,” Dickert said. “We’re confident in and we know who Jaylen is, so it’s about getting other guys some opportunities to see if they can make the bus. ... We’re really confident in Nakia and Jaylen, and we’ll get Djouvensky (Schlenbaker) back next week and have a good race for who else is going to be out there.”

Redshirt freshman walk-ons Kannon Katzer and Dylan Paine combined for 1 yard on three carries. The two had been alternating with the Cougars’ first team throughout the month.

Schlenbaker, a true frosh from Bellingham, is still recovering from an injury sustained during WSU’s mock game last Saturday. Fifita, guard Brock Dieu and freshman tight end Andre Dollar also remain sidelined. Star edge-rusher Ron Stone Jr. and backup “edge” Raam Stevenson were held out of the mock game.