Cost of reviving the Sonics? Latest report suggests expansion team price could be $2.5 billion

The $2.5 billion expansion figure isn't the first time in recent weeks that an amount equal to or greater than $2 billion has been made public. An unnamed owner recently told The Athletic's David Aldridge that the expansion number would be $2 billion per team while Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tossed out a $3 billion figure on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

Oak View Group co-founder Tim Leiweke, who is spearheading a $930 million overhaul of Climate Pledge Arena, said after Silver's comments that Seattle will be positioned to pounce on a team whenever the NBA opts to make one available. Leiweke, who spent years helping run multiple NBA teams, worked closely with Silver and the league's head office on arena ventures overseas and has outfitted Climate Pledge with nearly $50 million in NBA-specific locker room and media installation designs.

"The league knows the leadership on our side — from ownership to our management of the building — are NBA 'family' members," Leiweke said. "They're well aware of that. They're well aware of the steps we've taken so that if and when they come knocking on our door, our building will be 100% ready."