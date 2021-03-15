'Best of' Voting begins today

After a record-setting nominations round, with more than 15,000 nominations, the voting round for the Best of Lower Columbia 2021 starts Monday, March 15, The Daily News announced.

“The top nominees in over 130 categories are moving on and eligible for your votes,” said The Daily News General Manager David Cuddihy.

In the nomination round, readers could only nominate once per category. “In the voting round, TDN readers can vote once per category per day — so vote early and often for all of your favorites,” Cuddihy said.

As a bonus, each person who votes in at least 25 categories will be entered in a random drawing for a $250 gift card, Cuddihy announced.

“So, wake up bright and early, because voting starts at 5 a.m. Monday, March 15, and runs through April 4,” he said. “Good luck to everyone, let’s get out and vote!”

Winners will be announced in a special supplement in The Daily News and tdn.com May 23. Visit go.tdn.com/bestoflower columbia to cast your vote.

