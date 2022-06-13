Conflicts escalate amid surge in WA solar farm proposals

Susan Kane-Ronning lives in Whatcom County, where she drives an electric car and has solar panels on her home. A Sierra Club member, she backs the push to expand renewable energy to combat climate change by phasing out fossil fuels.

But she does not support a new project that would place a solar energy farm on Badger Mountain in north-central Washington's Douglas County, where she was raised.

Her big concern is the fate of the greater sage grouse, a chubby bird of the shrubsteppe with a round head and long tail that is listed by the state as an endangered species.

"The sage grouse is already grappling with droughts and fires ... Badger Mountain is the last stronghold," said Kane-Ronning, a psychologist, in testimony last November before a state council that will decide whether to permit the 200-megawatt project.

This solar farm proposed by Avangrid Renewables would place arrays on portions of 2,274 acres and be coupled with battery storage.

The Badger Mountain project is one of the friction points in escalating conflicts over where to put Washington solar energy farms. Developers' interest in these projects has soared since the 2019 passage of a state law that calls for a transition, by 2045, to electricity generated without the release of greenhouse gas emissions. As of early June, the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) reports more than 40 proposed solar projects that collectively would lease more than 80,000 acres, a portion of which could be covered with solar panels.

Much of the power produced by these large-scale solar projects would be delivered to the Puget Sound region and other parts of Western Washington. Most of the proposed sites are east of the Cascades, with the greatest concentration in the sun-drenched Columbia Basin plateau. The demand for this power would further expand if — as part of the efforts to save endangered runs of chinook and sockeye salmon — four dams on the Lower Snake River are eventually removed.

WDFW has been on the front line of this solar boom. Department staff field questions from prospective developers and suggest design modifications to ease the impact on wildlife.

So far only two commercial-scale projects are in operation. More than 80% of the projects tracked by department officials still are in an exploratory phase, which means developers may have acquired leases from land operators but have yet to file permit applications. Most of these sites are included in an agency map presented last September to the state Commission of Fish and Wildlife.

Adam Maxwell, a senior policy manager at Audubon Washington, says the WDFW project map offers a good overview of where developers see the most promising sites.

"A decent number may not pan out based on what developers learn about potential conflicts, but many more will move on to permitting, and I suspect this is just the tip of the iceberg of what we will see proposed in the next 10 to 20 years," Maxwell said.

WDFW officials say they hope more solar projects would be placed on already developed sites such as the rooftops of large stores and other developed or disturbed areas, according to Michael Garrity, the department's division manager for energy, water and major projects.

During the last session, state lawmakers did pass legislation that would help fund community solar projects at locations such as industrial areas, brownfields and other developments. Another bill that became law creates tax and other incentives to develop parking lot canopies that would be topped by solar panels.

And Puget Sound Energy, which in 2020 relied on natural gas and coal-fired power for 47% of its electricity, has invested $3 million in 48 community solar projects during the past five years.

But so far, most investor interest has been in large-scale projects on arid lands that have yet to be developed for commercial or industrial use.

The Badger Mountain project less than 4 miles outside of East Wenatchee is located on a kind of tabletop formation. It would be largely developed on range and farmland by Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of Avangrid, an energy company active in 24 states with $40 billon in assets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0