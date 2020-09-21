Competitive Athletics wins hello and goodbye against Aloha

The Competitive Athletics branch of Lower Columbia Baseball Club enjoyed their weekend at La Salle High School in Milwaukie, Oregon as they dumped Aloha in both ends of a Senior Babe Ruth baseball doubleheader.

In the early game Brayden Marcum and Tristan Warden combined to strikeout 14 batters in a 2-0 victory for Competitive Athletics.

The LCBC team waited until the bottom of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie when they plated both of their runs. Riley Kuhl drove in Chance Cothren with a sacrifice fly to break the seal and then Jamison Watson added an insurance run on a passed ball.

Brady Burns, Hayden Witham and Tegan Connors each had two hits for the winners.

Competitive Athletics topped Aloha 3-1 in the nightcap thanks to a stellar pitching performance from Jamison Watson. In a complete game effort Watson struck out 11 batters while allowing just four hits and no walks.

Those near perfect pitching performances for Competitive Athletics were backed up by error free baseball throughout the doubleheader.

Chance Cothren powered the LCBC offense in the second game with two hits, including a double.

