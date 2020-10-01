Community voices: Washington must maintain its aerospace advantage

Despite Boeing’s decision to consolidate 787 production in South Carolina, Washington state remains the best and most efficient site for aerospace manufacturing. That’s not just our world-class local workforce talking, that’s according to multiple industry analysts. We know that hasn’t changed.

What has changed is that the pandemic has decimated demand for Boeing airplanes. With Boeing’s decision to consolidate 787 production amid this downturn, South Carolina always had the advantage because that is where 787-10 fuselage sections are manufactured.

Those fuselages can’t be transported to Everett via the Dreamlifter, so 787-10s can only be assembled in South Carolina. That doesn’t make Boeing’s decision any less disappointing. We believe it’s a mistake for the company to take the experienced and productive workforce here — the people who have made Boeing successful — for granted.

Moving forward, our first concern is for those hard-working Boeing employees who have already been laid off in the Puget Sound region because of production slowdowns, and for those who will face layoff next year when Boeing begins shifting the 787 work. They and their families need our assistance to ensure they have every opportunity to find new family-wage jobs.