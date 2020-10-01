Community voices: Washington must maintain its aerospace advantage

Despite Boeing’s decision to consolidate 787 production in South Carolina, Washington state remains the best and most efficient site for aerospace manufacturing. That’s not just our world-class local workforce talking, that’s according to multiple industry analysts. We know that hasn’t changed.
What has changed is that the pandemic has decimated demand for Boeing airplanes. With Boeing’s decision to consolidate 787 production amid this downturn, South Carolina always had the advantage because that is where 787-10 fuselage sections are manufactured.
Those fuselages can’t be transported to Everett via the Dreamlifter, so 787-10s can only be assembled in South Carolina. That doesn’t make Boeing’s decision any less disappointing. We believe it’s a mistake for the company to take the experienced and productive workforce here — the people who have made Boeing successful — for granted.
Moving forward, our first concern is for those hard-working Boeing employees who have already been laid off in the Puget Sound region because of production slowdowns, and for those who will face layoff next year when Boeing begins shifting the 787 work. They and their families need our assistance to ensure they have every opportunity to find new family-wage jobs.
Our next concern will be to make sure Washington retains its aerospace production capacity. When demand for Boeing airplanes returns — and it will — orders for 787s are likely to exceed South Carolina’s capacity to build them. We must be ready for that work. We must also be ready to win Boeing’s future airplane programs, like the New Midsize Airplane (797?) that was put on hold at the start of this year. And we must work to bring other aerospace design and manufacturing jobs to Washington.
Washington state has always been the hub of Boeing’s success as a company. That’s because our workforce here is second to none. We must maintain that advantage.
In 2018, a state-by-state study study reported that Washington state is the best location in the U.S. to design, manufacture and ensure a successful launch of Boeing’s next airplane. And it wasn’t even close. The study used 41 common metrics to produce the most comprehensive, data-driven aerospace competitiveness study ever done. It was performed by respected aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia of the Teal Group.
The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, is the largest union organization in Washington state, with some 550,000 rank-and-file members across Washington state. For more information, visit www.wslc.org. This statement was issued Oct. 1 by Larry Brown, President of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, who is a former Boeing employee and previously served as Political Director for IAM District 751.
