Community Voices: Theft of campaign signs results in a lesson on free speech

It began late Friday night with the throaty gurgle of a diesel engine and ended with what I hope is a civics lesson for three young girls – and a broader message for our electorate.
As 9 o’clock approached on Sept. 25, I heard a loud engine noise outside our kitchen window. I looked out just in time to see a couple young girls running down our street. They jumped into the pickup, and in the brief glow of the cab’s courtesy light I could see the distinct outlines of a sign. Then the truck roared off with three people inside.
Suspicious, I went outside. Sure enough, our Biden/Harris sign had vanished from the front of the house.
I was going to let it pass. Theft of campaign signs is a perennial problem for all candidates.
But after a minute or so, I reversed course. This fall was the first time my wife and I had posted a campaign sign on our lot, largely because as the long-time city editor of TDN I did not want to publicly show my political preferences. And, historically, I have voted split tickets.
So anger arose in me, and because I witnessed this and the theft was fresh, I called the police. I apologized to the dispatcher, telling her that I knew police likely were busy with other calls on a Friday night. Yet she took the report seriously, even though I didn’t expect anything to come of it.
However, within minutes Longview patrolman Pacer Said showed up and told me that another officer had located the pickup and that three teenage girls had admitted stealing three Biden/Harris signs.
Did I want to pursue charges? he asked.
No, I answered, but I wanted them to return the sign and listen to what I had to say to them. This was a teachable moment.
About 10 minutes passed. Then, out of the dark, a short motorcade approached. It was the loud white pickup, with glaring headlights, accompanied in both the front and rear by two Longview PD squad cars.
The truck pulled up in front of my home. The three girls got out. They were shaken. They didn’t even look old enough to vote. They told me their first names and that they were from Castle Rock and that they were boosting campaign signs because they had nothing better to do.
“I hope you girls learned a lesson tonight, “ I told them. They silently nodded, with officers Said and Erik Hendrickson flanking them.
I explained why the sign was important to me personally and that they had trespassed. Then I got to the heart of the matter: Their juvenile prank had violated my First Amendment right to express my political opinion, a right that millions of Americans have died to protect and which is the core of our democracy.
I didn’t ask them to disclose their political allegiances, if they even had any, though I said they should have better things to do with their time. I challenged them to get involved, vote if they are eligible, and more than anything to respect others’ rights to speak and express themselves freely.
It’s a message that Americans need to remember.
We face a widening political chasm that has rift this nation on economic, racial, geographic and other demographic lines. We are at one another’s political throats. Why? Because we’ve lost the art of civil political discourse. We’ve turned to vilifying and muzzling the opposition. In essence, we want to rob them of their political voices.
There are many reasons for all this: The Internet. Sound-bite journalism. Extreme bipartisanship. The complexity of so many of our challenges.
President Trump has contributed mightily to our loss of civil, respectful political discussion, with his attacks on anyone who does not show allegiance to him alone. But this malignancy in our political life started years ago, and the blame certainly is bipartisan.
Evaluate this on a personal level: One of my oldest friends is an avid Trump supporter. Am I really going to torpedo a friendship over this? I know he also is an ardent American, and even though I disagree strongly with him, I’m not going to accuse him of malicious motives. That’s the real danger here, because vilifying political opponents makes it easier to throw Molotov cocktails and fire bullets their way.
Honoring others’ rights to freely express themselves is the foundation for any civil political discourse. That’s what I hope those three girls from Castle Rock learned the other night.
Andre Stepankowsky is former city editor of The Daily News.
