Community Voices: Theft of campaign signs results in a lesson on free speech

I didn’t ask them to disclose their political allegiances, if they even had any, though I said they should have better things to do with their time. I challenged them to get involved, vote if they are eligible, and more than anything to respect others’ rights to speak and express themselves freely.

It’s a message that Americans need to remember.

We face a widening political chasm that has rift this nation on economic, racial, geographic and other demographic lines. We are at one another’s political throats. Why? Because we’ve lost the art of civil political discourse. We’ve turned to vilifying and muzzling the opposition. In essence, we want to rob them of their political voices.

There are many reasons for all this: The Internet. Sound-bite journalism. Extreme bipartisanship. The complexity of so many of our challenges.

President Trump has contributed mightily to our loss of civil, respectful political discussion, with his attacks on anyone who does not show allegiance to him alone. But this malignancy in our political life started years ago, and the blame certainly is bipartisan.