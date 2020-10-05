Community Voices: The facts on Referendum 90

In my seventh-grade health class, the presenter got four volunteers – one girl and three boys – and gave the girl a paper heart. The first boy represented her first boyfriend in middle school that she dated for a few weeks. She had to rip off a tiny piece of the heart to give him. The second boy was supposed to be her high school boyfriend. They dated for a while; said I love you. She was told to rip off a bigger piece of her heart to give to him. The last boy was supposed to be who she married, but of course, she only had part of her heart to give him