Community Voices: The facts on Referendum 90

In my seventh-grade health class, the presenter got four volunteers – one girl and three boys – and gave the girl a paper heart. The first boy represented her first boyfriend in middle school that she dated for a few weeks. She had to rip off a tiny piece of the heart to give him. The second boy was supposed to be her high school boyfriend. They dated for a while; said I love you. She was told to rip off a bigger piece of her heart to give to him. The last boy was supposed to be who she married, but of course, she only had part of her heart to give him
The message was clear: don’t date around too much because you won’t be able to fully love your future spouse. Much of my sex education experience in Longview followed this same pattern of shame and mortification, rather than factual information.
Learning that opponents of sex education are trying to block our state from implementing a bill to ensure all students receive quality, age-appropriate, comprehensive health and sex education was disappointing, but not a surprise given my own experience.
I’ll be voting to approve Referendum 90 because the kids of Longview deserve a better sex education experience than mine.
Delaney Morgan
As a parent, I was really glad to see Washington state pass a comprehensive sex education bill this year. I think it is vital for our young people to receive accurate and inclusive sexual health information.
I was impressed that it also includes social and emotional learning for grades K-3. Older students would also receive information related to consent (so important for our young people to understand) and inclusive sexual health information.
While I appreciate those whose view is:“I think it’s a parent’s job to teach their kids about sex,” many parents may not feel they have the knowledge and/or desire to teach sexual health in their home setting. As a parent, I certainly didn’t want my child substituting Google for a sex educator. However, parents who do want to teach their children at home are allowed to opt-out of the curriculum.
Knowledge is power. By establishing comprehensive sexual health guidelines for schools, we can provide students with the knowledge they need to make good decisions for their health and for their futures. Studies show that students who receive comprehensive sex ed wait longer to have sex. They also link comprehensive sex ed to lower rates of sexual assault, unplanned pregnancies and STIs.
It’s important to know the facts. Our state’s guidelines are not about teaching elementary students about sex. The curricula for young students is social and emotional learning, like how to make friends, how to ask consent for hugs, and how to identify caring adults who can help if there is a problem.
The state does not specify a curriculum that all school districts must use. Individual districts are allowed to choose from already established curricula or create their own. Parents are allowed to review the curriculum, and opt their children out if they like.
Referendum 90 is about ensuring all Washington students have access to healthy, positive sex education and are not shamed or left in the dark, and at risk.
The bottom line is: Kids will learn about sex no matter what, it’s just a matter of whether or not we want them to learn from a pre-approved, medically accurate curriculum in a safe space, or on the internet.
I will be joining my daughter in voting to Approve Referendum 90 because we believe Cowlitz County students deserve the information and tools they need to live safe, healthy lives.
Dawn Morgan
