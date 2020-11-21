Community Voices: Inslee must call special session

Acquiescing to a special session called by lawmakers is not ‘political surrender’. A special session is good governing and the governor should be able to work across the political spectrum on good solutions. As Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said when calling a special session, “extraordinary times call for extraordinary action.” A special session is the right thing to do to save countless families from falling into a poverty cycle and countless business from falling into economic ruin.

The Legislature is filled with 49 senators and 98 representatives from diverse backgrounds and communities. There is a wealth of knowledge and opportunity to fashion programs that will have the greatest impact. As the mayor pro tem in Centralia, small business owner, attorney, husband, and father, I have seen the negative impact of COVID-19 and the governor’s mandates. I have heard the stories from countless families and businesses throughout SW Washington. Elected legislators can provide so much value to a comprehensive COVID-19 response by sharing the voices from their districts.