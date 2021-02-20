Community voices: Herrera Beutler stood up for civil rule over mob violence

There is no doubt about it. Donald Trump is responsible for instigating the Capitol riot. It never would have occurred without him. He created an atmosphere of anger and rebellion for months before and after the November presidential election by claiming it was fraudulent and stolen from him. He presented no shred of credible evidence. (In fact, so far he’s the only one who may have committed election fraud — by pressuring the Georgia secretary of state to find him 11,000 more votes to overturn the state’s electoral outcome.)

The former president made the dynamite. He primed the fuse. He lit it. And then he reluctantly and tepidly refused to call off the mob he had egged on to do his dirty work. As U.S. Sen. Mitch Romney of Utah has said, if this isn’t insurrection, what is?