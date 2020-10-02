Community Voices: Everyday heroes at Life Works

Over time, the nonprofit grew and began supporting individuals who could live in their own apartments and homes. Supported living helped individuals manage their own finances and daily living needs so they could be as independent as possible. More and more people in the community got to know them – which helped them become less and less dependent on paid help.

Life Works eventually merged with Adult Developmental Disabilities and began providing vocational services. Over the years, vocational support focused less on a “sheltered workshop” model and enabled people to become independently employed.

Job coaches helped individuals find work that they chose. We changed our name to Life Works to encompass the wider range of services.

Today Life Works serves hundreds of people in a variety of ways. We manage an AmeriCorps program that provides team members that deliver support services throughout the community (in schools and nonprofits) and we are also providing essential support and advocacy assistance to individuals and families through Arc.