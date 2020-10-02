Community Voices: Everyday heroes at Life Works

Life Works began, and continues, with a focus on an individual’s abilities. This year we are celebrating our 40th year of providing residential, vocational, and advocacy services to people in Cowlitz County who have been previously labeled and defined by some kind of developmental disability diagnosis.
It took strong parental voices, years of hard work, many volunteer leaders, and various legislative actions to make it possible for some people to just be allowed to live in their own community.
In the beginning, a single residence was established by ARC for eight people in Kelso. It was called Outward Bound because the idea was to let people live in an apartment style setting so they could learn to cook, shop, and participate in the community. Parents raised enough money to provide the 25% match required for the County to obtain a referendum grant.
A second residential program was also funded by a state referendum and was designed to provide a home for individuals with significant challenges, most of whom were able to come home from life in a state institution.
Cedar View was located in Longview in a transitioning neighborhood on two lots. It was completely handicapped-accessible and originally served children. The two homes became the basis for a non-profit organization called Residential Resources.
Both of these original homes were extremely successful. Marti Johnson was our founding Director and did an awesome job of overseeing the expanding agency for many years.
Over time, the nonprofit grew and began supporting individuals who could live in their own apartments and homes. Supported living helped individuals manage their own finances and daily living needs so they could be as independent as possible. More and more people in the community got to know them – which helped them become less and less dependent on paid help.
Life Works eventually merged with Adult Developmental Disabilities and began providing vocational services. Over the years, vocational support focused less on a “sheltered workshop” model and enabled people to become independently employed.
Job coaches helped individuals find work that they chose. We changed our name to Life Works to encompass the wider range of services.
Today Life Works serves hundreds of people in a variety of ways. We manage an AmeriCorps program that provides team members that deliver support services throughout the community (in schools and nonprofits) and we are also providing essential support and advocacy assistance to individuals and families through Arc.
It has taken many individuals throughout our community to support the enormous success of Life Works. Early on there were parents doing fundraisers in hopes that their children could come home from an institution, volunteers who served on boards and committees and spoke up for people who had no voice, public servants who went out on a limb to care enough to make change happen. Then there were the pioneer parents who actually agreed to a community placement. I am especially grateful to people who attended public hearings (for years!) to even allow a home to open.
Along the way, we should remember and celebrate those who had the patience and compassion to work at a low-paying job so the homes could be staffed with people of integrity and expertise. And still there are hundreds of awesome staff members who are on the job every day doing hero work. Coordinators, managers, and directors are giving tirelessly of their time and expertise to train and support their staff members.
Under the leadership of Dave Hill, Life Works is operating 17 homes, working with numerous businesses that offer employment opportunities, providing hundreds of hours through AmeriCorps, and helping many families cope with significant barriers. Dave is supported by a strong Board of Directors, including some who were involved in the early history of Life Works.
Even though the state provides the bulk of the funds needed to operate services 24 hours a day 7 days of the week, additional resources are provided by many generous donors. Several years ago, a capital campaign called “One Step at a Time” raised funds to allow Life Works to purchase the building at 906 New York and transform it into a vital service center.
This year, 40 years from our beginnings, the New York Street mortgage was paid off, which will allow Life Works to find ways to keep on serving people who have the ability to live happily in our village.
