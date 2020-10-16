Community Voices: Candidates' silence on methanol plant is deafening

Refinery plans have continually been revised from the conventional methanol process in the 2015 JARPA application to the untested ULE process in the 2016 EIS, from a 36 MW power request to 200 MW or more from the grid.

Godley explained switching to ULE to avoid expense in meeting air pollution regulations resulting from gas-generated power. Air pollution also seems a factor in another change, that vessels at berth would use shore power. This operation of the marine dock is not fully evaluated. Other questions from the shoreline permit process remain to be answered. Proponents say jobs are why they support NWIW, about 200 permanent jobs. NWIW says a lot, but their only contractual obligation is an average of 80 jobs per year in the Port of Kalama lease agreement.

NWIW claims they will be better for and improve the environment. By comparing themselves to coal-sourced methanol they choose the lowest standard. They also spin an economic fairy tale that NWIW methanol has a competitive edge because it is cleaner and cheaper than alternatives in the global market. NWIW ULE technology is almost 30 years old and has never been proved to meet low GHG emission claims at even a small-scale methanol refinery.

Environmentalists’ review of data find NWIW’s claims lacking veracity and their project unacceptably harmful to the environment. No environmental group supports Northwest Innovation Works. Environmentalists employ science to analyze and review data, not politics, not marketing, not economic speculating. Environmentalists have done their due diligence on NWIW. Our civic leaders have not, and we should be asking why not.

Diane L. Dick lives in Longview.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0