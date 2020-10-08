Community Voices: Beutler on wildfires

A changing climate is also a real factor in creating some of the conditions that contribute to fire. But we are virtually fanning the flames if we only throw up our hands, ignore forest management, and wait for the entire world to agree on climate change. Reducing carbon emissions, including the carbon released by our burning forests, and taking science-based forest management action is not an either/or choice. Let’s do both.

The damage done by inaction on forest management is no exaggeration. A recent news story provides a tragic example: a U.S. Forest Service thinning project near Mt. Hood was suddenly halted by a familiar foe of science-based forest management – an extremist environmental group from the city of Portland. The group and its lawyers, like many extremist groups before it, sued successfully to stop the project and supposedly “save” old-growth and the spotted owl.

The result? A lightning storm ignited a fire in the project area that decimated more than 17,000 acres, including significant old-growth and owl territory.

Enough. The U.S. Forest Service needs to find a way to let science-based management practices win the day – not special interest-funded lawyers.