Commercial driver license renewals extended

Commercial driver licenses and commercial learner permits with expiration dates on or after March 1, 2020 have been automatically extended to the end of the year if they have not yet been renewed, the Washington State Department of Licensing announced this week.

All commercial driver license types and endorsements are included. No late fees will be assessed during the extension period.

New cards will not be issued. The state recommends carrying a copy of this notice while operating a vehicle and presenting it with an expired document to law enforcement or others who need to verify a driver's identity.

The licensing department encouraged all commercial driver license drivers to renew online as soon as possible during this temporary period of expanded eligibility. “In-person service capacity at appointment-only driver licensing offices will be very limited in the coming months, so start the renewal process now to avoid a disruption of your privileges,” the state advised. “This is especially important for drivers with HazMat endorsements who are required to pass a knowledge test at each renewal.”