Commercial driver license renewals extended

Commercial driver licenses and commercial learner permits with expiration dates on or after March 1, 2020 have been automatically extended to the end of the year if they have not yet been renewed, the Washington State Department of Licensing announced this week.
All commercial driver license types and endorsements are included. No late fees will be assessed during the extension period.
New cards will not be issued. The state recommends carrying a copy of this notice while operating a vehicle and presenting it with an expired document to law enforcement or others who need to verify a driver's identity.
The licensing department encouraged all commercial driver license drivers to renew online as soon as possible during this temporary period of expanded eligibility. “In-person service capacity at appointment-only driver licensing offices will be very limited in the coming months, so start the renewal process now to avoid a disruption of your privileges,” the state advised. “This is especially important for drivers with HazMat endorsements who are required to pass a knowledge test at each renewal.”
Gov. Jay Inslee authorized the licensing department to take advantage of a federal waiver to some medical certificate rules. This temporary change allows commercial drivers to continue operating with an expired medical certificate while it is difficult to access routine health care and licensing services.
- Medical certificates that expired on or after March 1, 2020, but before June 1, 2020, are extended through Oct. 31.
- Medical certificates that expired on or after June 1, 2020 are extended through Dec. 31.
For more information, drivers should email CDLProgram@dol.wa.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!