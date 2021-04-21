Comics and Puzzle page available in E-edition
A Castle Rock High School graduate is developing an eight-unit condominium on the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock.
Cowlitz County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths over the weekend, even as some local vaccine appointments were left open.
When Kelso High School senior Tyler McKinley entered two paintings into the Southwest Washington Regional High School Art Show, he thought at …
Study finds Chinook salmon are returning to rivers younger than before, re-sparking debate on fish management
In a recent study, Jack Tipping said the average age Chinook salmon are returning to rivers to spawn has declined since the 1970s, which could mean less reproductively fit fish and certainly means smaller fish.
Firefighters set up structure protection at the nearby occupied homes and extinguished power poles that had caught fire while other units began securing a fire line around the perimeter. Crews managed to contained the blaze within 25 minutes as it grew to a total of 1.5 acres.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired his sidearm toward a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning during a vehicle chase in which the driver …
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
State health officials are urging residents to continue pandemic safety measures, along with getting a COVID-19 vaccine, as cases rise across …
People walking, biking, boating or fishing at Lake Sacajawea recently may have noticed more trees missing bark, sporting bite marks or fallen …