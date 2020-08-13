Columbia River Gorge wildfire grows to 800 acres, prompts evacuations

Brown said the fire was threatening about 300 homes, and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office ordered residents of several Mosier roads to evacuate.

The order covered Paradise Ridge Place and all homes west of State Road from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Road. Those who live east of State from Evergreen to Dry Creek were told to prepare to evacuate.

A Shilo Inns hotel in The Dalles is available as a shelter.

Christie Shaw, an Oregon Department of Forestry spokeswoman, said the Mosier Creek fire started as crews were mopping up another blaze in the same area Wednesday.

The first blaze was contained, but winds caused the Mosier Creek fire to spread.

The state Forestry Department said crews struggled to set up containment lines overnight. Firefighters will work Thursday to strengthen and establish lines around the blaze, according to the agency.

Ground, helicopter and air tanker crews will fight the blaze, the agency said.

Crews from the Portland metro area and elsewhere in Oregon are arriving at staggered intervals Thursday, according to the state fire marshal’s office. They will work to protect threatened structures.

COVID-19 mitigation measures are in place for firefighters, the fire marshal’s office said.

