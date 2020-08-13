Columbia River Gorge wildfire grows to 800 acres, prompts evacuations

A wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge has grown to over 800 acres and is threatening hundreds of homes Thursday, authorities say.
The fire broke out Wednesday in Mosier, a city between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84. It has prompted evacuations and is 5% contained as of Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington through Sunday evening. A red flag warning means the area is experiencing critical fire weather conditions.
A heat advisory is also in effect Saturday and Sunday for the Lower Columbia Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County, according to the weather service.
The National Weather Service predicts a high near 88 degrees Saturday and 89 degrees Sunday for the Longview-Kelso area. The record highs for both Saturday and Sunday are 100 degrees.
In the Columbia River Gorge, hotter weather is expected to arrive Friday, when temperatures are likely to top out near 87 degrees, according to the weather service. Daily highs are then predicted to crest in the 90s through Tuesday.
Authorities said the blaze, dubbed the Mosier Creek fire, was caused by humans. Television footage showed one structure burning.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday night invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, making more state resources available to fire crews.
Brown said the fire was threatening about 300 homes, and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office ordered residents of several Mosier roads to evacuate.
The order covered Paradise Ridge Place and all homes west of State Road from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Road. Those who live east of State from Evergreen to Dry Creek were told to prepare to evacuate.
A Shilo Inns hotel in The Dalles is available as a shelter.
Christie Shaw, an Oregon Department of Forestry spokeswoman, said the Mosier Creek fire started as crews were mopping up another blaze in the same area Wednesday.
The first blaze was contained, but winds caused the Mosier Creek fire to spread.
The state Forestry Department said crews struggled to set up containment lines overnight. Firefighters will work Thursday to strengthen and establish lines around the blaze, according to the agency.
Ground, helicopter and air tanker crews will fight the blaze, the agency said.
Crews from the Portland metro area and elsewhere in Oregon are arriving at staggered intervals Thursday, according to the state fire marshal’s office. They will work to protect threatened structures.
COVID-19 mitigation measures are in place for firefighters, the fire marshal’s office said.
