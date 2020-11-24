Columbia River Fire & Rescue's annual Toy N Joy adapts to pandemic

Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s annual Toy N Joy giving program will still spread holiday cheer this year, with a few COVID-19 precautions.
The program won’t be accepting physical toy and clothing donations, but is asking for monetary donations to support “the new and improved COVID friendly” distribution, according to the website. There will not be a physical distribution day for families, either.
“The Toy N Joy Program is sponsored by the Columbia River Fire & Rescue Volunteer Association and has supplied toys and gifts to families for over 30 years,” the website said.
Donors include the Merchants Toy N Joy Auction, Kiwanis Holiday Hope, Columbia Pacific Food Bank, HOPE of Rainier and private donors.
In 2019, the combined programs provided food, toys, books and clothing to over 400 families, according to the website.
While the Toy N Joy program offers meals and gifts for children 18 years and younger, the Holiday Hope program offers holiday meals for individuals, couples and families.
Applications for the toys or meals must be completed by Dec. 7. The application can be found on the website. To be eligible, the family must live in the Columbia River Fire and Rescue District, which includes St. Helens, Warren, Columbia City, Deer Island, Yankton, Goble and Rainier. All applications have to be submitted online and signed by an adult family member, parent or guardian.
Families also must fall under the Oregon income guidelines. For a family of two, that’s a gross monthly income of $2,658 and a net income of $1,437. For a family of three, it’s a gross month income of $3,349 and a net monthly income of $1,810. For full guidelines, see the application.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue is also selling “I Support Oregon Firefighters” t-shirts and sweatshirts to fund Toy N Joy. Order online. T-shirts are $20, sweatshirts $40.
Donations can be made on the Columbia River Fire & Rescue website or mailed to Toy N Joy C/O: Columbia River Fire & Rescue Volunteer Association, P.O. Box 485, St. Helens, OR 97051. The Columbia River Fire & Rescue Volunteer Association is a 501c3 and donations are tax deductible, using Tax ID #: 91-1764475.
Call 503-395-8266 for more information.
