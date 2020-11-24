Columbia River Fire & Rescue's annual Toy N Joy adapts to pandemic

Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s annual Toy N Joy giving program will still spread holiday cheer this year, with a few COVID-19 precautions.

The program won’t be accepting physical toy and clothing donations, but is asking for monetary donations to support “the new and improved COVID friendly” distribution, according to the website. There will not be a physical distribution day for families, either.

“The Toy N Joy Program is sponsored by the Columbia River Fire & Rescue Volunteer Association and has supplied toys and gifts to families for over 30 years,” the website said.

Donors include the Merchants Toy N Joy Auction, Kiwanis Holiday Hope, Columbia Pacific Food Bank, HOPE of Rainier and private donors.

In 2019, the combined programs provided food, toys, books and clothing to over 400 families, according to the website.

While the Toy N Joy program offers meals and gifts for children 18 years and younger, the Holiday Hope program offers holiday meals for individuals, couples and families.