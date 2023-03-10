A judge Thursday ordered Columbia County’s 911 emergency communications district to drop its restriction barring a Scappoose city council member from attending in-person district meetings after he objected to its board inviting only Motorola Solutions to submit a proposal for a new radio system without a competitive bidding process.

U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon granted council member Tyler Miller’s motion for a temporary restraining order against the district.

The order will remain in place for 28 days, which will cover the district’s next public meeting on March 23, but now it’s unclear if the district will hold that meeting in person.

Attorney Karen M. O’Kasey, representing the Columbia 911 Communications District, signaled to the court that it’s likely then the district could decide to hold the upcoming meeting remotely to avoid allowing Miller to be present in person before the board.

She argued that under changes to state public meeting law adopted in January 2022, the district would be allowed to decide to hold its public meeting remotely instead. The law was amended after the pandemic to allow public bodies to hold public meetings remotely or telephonically, without exception, she argued.

The judge asked if the amended state law allows a public body to go virtual for some people and not others.

The district, for example, couldn’t require, say, “those people who really have been gadflies and we don’t like what they have to say,” to go virtual and not others, the judge noted.

“They obviously can’t do that, right?” Simon asked.

O’Kasey acknowledged the state law doesn’t allow for that.

Miller, who was elected to the council in 2020, said he serves as the city council’s appointed liaison with the emergency communications district, which oversees the 911 dispatch center serving Columbia County, and adjacent portions of Clatsop and Multnomah counties. The district disputes his role.

On Jan. 11, Miller attended a district meeting where board members discussed two significant proposals, including one to give Motorola the opportunity to submit a sole-source contracting proposal for a new radio system. A second proposal would merge the Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District with Washington County’s 9-1-1 system.

After the meeting, Miller attempted to meet with the district board member representing Scappoose but when he was unable to, sent an email to all board members with his concerns that the district hadn’t done any competitive bidding to get the best price. He characterized the district board’s move to invite a sole-source proposal from Motorola as a “very shady strategy.”

On Feb. 17, Miller took to his Facebook page to encourage public participation in the process. “It is critical the public (taxpayers) show up and let your voice and opinion be heard,” he wrote, informing people of the next district meeting.

“They want to see a fair, competitive RFP/procurement process, from the onset to ensure they get the radio system that meets their operational and safety needs at the best possible price to the taxpayers,” he wrote on social media.

On Feb. 23, the district board voted to bar Miller from attending any district meetings in person or from calling the district’s non-emergency dispatch number. The board’s legal counsel sent him notice by email that day and he found a letter taped to the door of his home the next day, according to his lawyer.

The district appeared to raise allegations made against Miller from at least six or seven years ago, the judge noted. All the district’s filings in the court case that address those allegations were filed under seal.

The district’s letter said it was barring Miller from public in-person meetings to “shield” its employees from his unspecified “conduct [that] has created a hostile work environment,” according to court records.

“You have no right to harass and intimidate district employees with your words, your conduct, or with offensive, sexually-explicit images,” said the letter, which was filed in court. Publicly-filed court records offered no other details about those allegations.

Miller and his lawyer deny he did any of that, and argued in court that the district’s attempt to ban him from its meetings came after he expressed his significant concerns about the district’s procurement process.

“Miller has not engaged in any conduct that disrupted District Meetings or put the safety of District employees at risk. The District cannot prove that the ban serves a legitimate need, and indeed, as will be addressed later in this lawsuit, serves only to retaliate against Miller based on his speech and petitioning conduct,” his lawyer Clifford S. Davidson wrote to a judge.

While the government can remove an individual from a limited public forum if the individual actually disrupts the proceedings, the government can’t ban someone from future hearings, Davidson argued.

The district’s actions fly in the face of “participatory democracy,” and only allowing Miller to appear remotely and not attend in-person district public meetings would prevent him from the opportunity to look policymakers in the face to address public matters or speak to others attending the meeting, Davidson said.

The judge said he understood the district had concerns about Miller’s behavior from more than five years ago, but none of that appeared to have been shared with Miller or the city attorney until after Miller started raising questions about the Motorola contract and potential consolidation of Columbia County’s 9-1-1 center with Washington County.

“Was the timing a coincidence?” Simon asked.

“Yeah, I agree. The timing looks weird,” O’Kasey said.

She argued the district wasn’t limiting Miller’s viewpoint, speech or opinions, and allowed for him to appear remotely when the district meets in person.

“All we’re saying is you can’t be there in person,” she said.

But the judge shot that down, finding Miller is likely to succeed on the merits of his claim .

“Any meetings that the board conducts, that are open to the public in person – they may not preclude Mr. Miller from attending,” Simon ruled.