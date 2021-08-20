Clatskanie Arts Commission celebrates return of the Performing Arts Series with a Big Band in the Park concert Sept. 6

The Clatskanie Arts Commission celebrates the return of its Performing Arts series with a free Big Band in the Park concert sponsored by Donna Garlock from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 6, in Clatskanie City Park, 300 N.E. Park St.

The North Coast Big Band from Astoria will perform.

As a fundraiser for the CAC, a limited amount of food will be available to buy starting at 1 p.m.

For the safety of the performers and the audience, people are encouraged to bring their own chairs and socially distance. Free cake will be provided at intermission.

Owners of vintage vehicles are encouraged to park them on the grass behind the bleachers for everyone to enjoy.

Performances in the art series are held in the Birkenfeld Theatre in the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie.

The schedule

Sept. 19: 3 p.m., Fernhill Bluegrass Band with the Bloomer family.

Oct. 2: 7:30 p.m., violinist Aaron Meyer.

Dec. 12: 3 p.m., Men of Worth’s holiday show.

March 20: 3 p.m., Sundae and Mr. Goessl.