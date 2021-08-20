 Skip to main content
Clatskanie Arts Commission celebrates return of the Performing Arts Series with a Big Band in the Park concert Sept. 6

Clatskanie Arts Commission

The North Coast Big Band from Astoria kicks off the Clatskanie Art Commission’s Performing Arts Series on Sept. 6.

 Contributed photo from The Daily News files

The Clatskanie Arts Commission celebrates the return of its Performing Arts series with a free Big Band in the Park concert sponsored by Donna Garlock from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 6, in Clatskanie City Park, 300 N.E. Park St.

The North Coast Big Band from Astoria will perform.

As a fundraiser for the CAC, a limited amount of food will be available to buy starting at 1 p.m.

For the safety of the performers and the audience, people are encouraged to bring their own chairs and socially distance. Free cake will be provided at intermission.

Owners of vintage vehicles are encouraged to park them on the grass behind the bleachers for everyone to enjoy.

Performances in the art series are held in the Birkenfeld Theatre in the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie.

The schedule

Sept. 19: 3 p.m., Fernhill Bluegrass Band with the Bloomer family.

Oct. 2: 7:30 p.m., violinist Aaron Meyer.

Dec. 12: 3 p.m., Men of Worth’s holiday show.

March 20: 3 p.m., Sundae and Mr. Goessl.

April 3: 3 p.m., Karen Carpenter Tribute Band.

May 22: 3 p.m., pianist Sara Hagan.

Brochures and tickets for the Performing Arts Series will be available at the park, online at clatskaniearts.org or by calling 503-728-3403.

Tickets held from programs canceled because of COVID will be honored, but must be exchanged for the same performance at least a week before the new performance date. To do so, call 503-728-3403.

