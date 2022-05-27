Clark County deputies arrest boy with gun at Heritage High School

Clark County sheriff's deputies arrested a boy Thursday at Heritage High School after school employees allegedly found a handgun in his backpack.
The boy, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. He reportedly told law enforcement that he had no intention of hurting himself or others, according to a sheriff's office news release.
He was referred to speak with a designated crisis responder while at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation is ongoing.