 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clark County deputies arrest boy with gun at Heritage High School

  • 0

Clark County sheriff's deputies arrested a boy Thursday at Heritage High School after school employees allegedly found a handgun in his backpack.

The boy, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. He reportedly told law enforcement that he had no intention of hurting himself or others, according to a sheriff's office news release.

He was referred to speak with a designated crisis responder while at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News