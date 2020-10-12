City pickup of leaves is underway

Ward asks that the following guidelines be followed when placing leaves in City streets, which are considered public rights of way:  Place only leaves from City-maintained trees. Yard debris is the property owner’s responsibility. Leaves from non-City owned trees can be taken to the Waste Control Transfer Station from October 1 through April 15 for a fee.  Place leaves in rows about one foot from the curb to allow for drainage. This also makes it easier for the street sweeper to pick them up. If the sweeper is unable to pick the leaves up, a street crew will remove them with a front-end loader.  Do not put branches or sticks in leaf piles as it may damage the sweeper.  Be patient. Leaf pick up is on a structured schedule and will be picked up as soon as possible.  Help prevent flooding on your street by clearing leaves from catch basin grates until City crews are able to pick up the leaves on your street.