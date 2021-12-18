 Skip to main content
City of Longview has $25,000 to provide matching funds for park capital improvement projects

Freeman Park - Stock photo (copy)

Victoria Freeman Park on Ninth Avenue and Douglas Street in Longview. The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for the 2022 Neighborhood Park Grant Program to improve the city's park system. 

 Brennen Kauffman

The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is requesting applications for the 25th Annual Neighborhood Park Grant Program.

The city will award $25,000 toward park improvements proposed by neighborhood groups and other organizations that match funds for capital improvement projects. The deadline for submitting an application is Feb. 11.

Service groups, neighborhood groups, athletic organizations, and businesses can apply for all or a portion of the available $25,000 to match with their own funds and/or in-kind services and materials. Members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will review the applications and make recommendations to the City Council about which project(s) should be funded.

Examples of qualifying projects include: land acquisition; purchase of playground equipment, picnic shelters, benches, signs, and landscape components; construction of sports courts such as tennis and basketball; development of hiking and biking paths; and athletic field development.

Interested parties may obtain application forms from the Recreation Office, 2920 Douglas St., or online at mylongview.com/recreation.

For additional information, call Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills at 442-5400.

