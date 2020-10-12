City leaf pickups continue in October

Pickup of leaves from city-owned trees in Longview is underway and continues through January

Leaves from trees maintained by the city may be placed in the street for pick up by the city’s Stormwater Division.

“It is important that we remove fallen leaves from these areas so that vehicles and pedestrian traffic can move safely throughout the city, and to minimize flooding due to clogged catch basins,” Stormwater Supervisor Mike Ward in a statement. “Our crews use shovels and pitchforks, and street sweepers, front-end loaders and dump trucks, to load and haul leaves to pre-designated areas for composting.”

In the statement, Ward asked that the following guidelines be followed when placing leaves in city streets, which are considered public rights of way: