City leaf pickups continue in October

Pickup of leaves from city-owned trees in Longview is underway and continues through January
Leaves from trees maintained by the city may be placed in the street for pick up by the city’s Stormwater Division.
“It is important that we remove fallen leaves from these areas so that vehicles and pedestrian traffic can move safely throughout the city, and to minimize flooding due to clogged catch basins,” Stormwater Supervisor Mike Ward in a statement. “Our crews use shovels and pitchforks, and street sweepers, front-end loaders and dump trucks, to load and haul leaves to pre-designated areas for composting.”
In the statement, Ward asked that the following guidelines be followed when placing leaves in city streets, which are considered public rights of way:
- Place only leaves from city-maintained trees. Yard debris is the property owner’s responsibility. Leaves from non-city owned trees can be taken to the Waste Control Transfer Station from Oct. 1 through April 15 for a fee.
- Place leaves in rows about one foot from the curb to allow for drainage. This also makes it easier for the street sweeper to pick them up. If the sweeper is unable to pick up the leaves, a street crew will remove them with a front-end loader.
- Do not put branches or sticks in leaf piles as it may damage the sweeper.
- Be patient. Leaf pick up is on a structured schedule and will be picked up as soon as possible.
- Help prevent flooding on your street by clearing leaves from catch basin grates until city crews are able to pick up the leaves on your street.
Any questions about leaf pickup may be directed to the Stormwater Supervisor at 442-5621.
