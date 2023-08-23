CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Crews in mountain and desert towns worked to clear away mud and debris Tuesday in the aftermath of the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

The system dissipated as it moved over the Rocky Mountains.

Hilary dumped record rainfall over California's deserts, including in the stark Death Valley that experienced its single-rainiest day on record on Sunday.

As Hilary moved northeast into the neighboring state of Nevada, flooding was reported, power was out and a boil-water order was issued for about 400 households in the Mount Charleston area, about 40 miles west of Las Vegas.

Hilary first slammed into Mexico's arid Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane, causing one death and widespread flooding before becoming a tropical storm. So far, no deaths, serious injuries or extreme damages have been reported in California, though officials warned that risks remain, especially in the mountainous regions where the wet hillsides could unleash mudslides. Flooding and mudslides were reported across Southern California's inland desert and mountain areas. In the San Bernardino Mountains, crews worked to clear mud that blocked the homes of about 800 residents, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Alison Hesterly said.

Hilary shattered daily rain records in San Diego and dumped the equivalent of a full year's worth on Death Valley National Park, forcing the park to be closed indefinitely, park officials said.

Meanwhile, a succession of power outages at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of 28 patients in critical condition to other hospitals early Tuesday, while 213 other patients were moved to another building in the medical center, authorities said.

The power failure blacked out Adventist Health White Memorial's main six-story building, disabling elevators, fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley said.

The hospital originally lost power at 3 a.m. Monday after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rainfall on the city, and backup generators kicked in, the hospital president said. That power source was later either cut off or failed and another blackout was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday, authorities said. Power was restored shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.