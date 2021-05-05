Charlotte
My name is Charlotte and I am a year old. I have a sweet but shy personality. I can be... View on PetFinder
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A Longview man was found guilty Tuesday of killing two huskies in 2019 and sentenced Friday to serve 30 days on an out-of-custody work crew or…
RIDGEFIELD — A Kelso man who’s barred from ilani casino allegedly made off with $12,500 in chips after breaking into the facility Tuesday morn…
Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 rates are dropping but cases and hospitalizations likely will remain too high for the county to move out of Phase 2 …
A Longview man allegedly assaulted four teenagers Monday after hearing them say derogatory remarks about his wife through the shared wall of t…
District Superintendent Dan Zorn said the district owes Kessler principal Noma Hudson, Mint Valley principal Jean Merritt and Robert Gray principal Lori Larson a lot of thanks and gratitude.
Partial coverage would cost over half a million dollars and full coverage of the entire park with lights and cameras could cost $825,000, Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton told the board Wednesday. Part of the expense is that the port would need to run electricity out to the camera locations, he said.
The Port of Kalama will receive $2.2 million from the state to fund half of its new pedestrian bridge, one of several Cowlitz County projects …
Cowlitz County has two new places to shop for Mother’s Day gifts: a houseplant specialty store in Longview and an artisan soap shop in Kelso.