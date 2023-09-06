Celebrity chefs from some of the West Coast and Hawaii’s best-known restaurants will gather in Portland later this month for a star-studded fundraising dinner for those devastated by last month’s wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The dinner, scheduled for September 20, is being organized by Ox chefs Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton, who started their James Beard Award-winning culinary careers in Lahaina before moving to Portland in 2008.

“We just want to help Lahaina, a place where we worked and loved,” Greg Denton said. “It’s really, really awful, so if we could do anything to help just a little bit, we’re doing everything we can.”

Joining the Dentons in the Ox kitchen will be Gregory Gourdet, the award-winning chef at Portland’s 2022 Restaurant of the Year, Kann, and Mei Lin, the Los Angeles chef who bested Gourdet in the finale of “Top Chef” Season 12. Maui chef Lee Anne Wong, another “Top Chef” regular whose Lahaina restaurant Papa’aina at The Pioneer Inn, was destroyed last month, is coming to town for the event, as is Jason Raffin, the former culinary director with Tsar Nicoulai Caviar, who lost his home in the August 8 fire.

According to Denton, the event, dubbed Lahaina No Ka Oi, is one of the first collaborative dinners hosted at Ox since Portland’s 2013 Restaurant of the Year debuted more than a decade ago. A menu has yet to be set in stone, but Denton envisions each chef contributing a pu pu, or small appetizer, and a larger dish, plus caviar, a plated dessert, “a couple of goodbyes.”

Around 80 tickets for the event, priced at $245 each, will be released on Friday, September 8 on Ox’s Resy page. The Dentons hope to raise at least $10,000 for four organizations providing wildfire relief, Common Ground Collective, Hawaiian Community Foundation, Maui United Way and The Hua Momona Foundation.

During their five years living on Maui, the Dentons worked at Gerard’s at the Plantation Inn, then Quiñónez Denton became the chef at Lahaina Yacht Club, while Denton worked with Ellman at Mala Ocean Tavern, all in Lahaina. On August 8, wind-whipped flames roared through the historic town, destroying homes and businesses and killing at least 115 people, making it the deadliest American wildfire in more than a century. Hawaii’s electric utility has taken responsibility for the disaster.

In Portland, many businesses have pledged to donate funds to organizations providing relief for those impacted by the fire.

“It’s been a tough year,” Denton said. “We had a server who was killed not too long ago, and we did a GoFundMe, and Mark Ellman, who owned Mala Ocean Tavern, one of the places where I worked, passed away suddenly too. We’ve found a lot of healing through helping.”

Tickets for the Lahaina No Ka Oi dinner ($245 including gratuity but not drinks) will be released at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 on Ox’s Resy page. The dinner, including pu pus, dishes from the Dentons and several celebrity guests chefs, caviar and a plated dessert, will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 2225 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.