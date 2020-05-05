Castle Rock Soccer: Rockets still pushing The Rock uphill

Hockett and Enrique Miramon were the only two seniors who returned to the field for Castle Rock this season.

“Enrique played a little bit of defense and a little bit of mid. He didn’t start but he came off the bench with a great attitude,” Daniels said. “He was willing to jump in whenever there was an opening. He went out and played. He practiced hard. He’s just a good kid.”

The other senior in the bunch, Aaron Dow, was also a team captain, although he missed the 2019 campaign for a reason that’s as iconic to Castle Rock as Exit 49 – He got a job selling pizzas.

“He didn’t play last year because he worked at Papa Pete’s. It kind of bummed us out last year but he came back,” Daniels noted.

Even when Dow knew he was going to leave his dough punching days behind in favor of a return to competition it wasn’t clear which field he was going to wind up on in particular.

“He was actually gonna go to track but the kids talked him into coming to soccer because we were going to have a strong team,” Daniels explained. “All the kids believed they were going to be good. They all had that feeling that this was the year that we were going to beat the Toledos and the La Centers. We were going to beat those guys.”