Castle Rock Soccer: Rockets still pushing The Rock uphill

Head Coach: Darren Daniels (16th year)
2019: 2-12 (6th place TriCo League)
Returning Seniors: 3
Returning Starters: 6
The sky was the limit for the Rockets this year. Or, at least a foothold near the top of the hill.
After so many seasons spent like Sisyphus rolling a heavy stone from the bottom of the towering TriCo League, it finally looked like Castle Rock was poised to reach their pinnacle, or at the very least, a satisfying plateau.
“We were actually going to compete this year. I think we were going to have a good shot with a few of these teams. I think they were going to be surprised by us,” said Darren Daniels, who was in his 16th season piloting the Rockets when the season glitched.
This year Castle Rock had 22 players out, with 11 freshmen in the bunch. That group included six returning starters, and three seniors.
Josh Hockett, a team captain, would have been integral to the Rockets’ combustion this season.
“Josh was going to be one of our strikers up top,” said Daniels. “He played all four years and started since he was a sophomore… He’s a good leader and encourages the younger ones.”
Hockett and Enrique Miramon were the only two seniors who returned to the field for Castle Rock this season.
“Enrique played a little bit of defense and a little bit of mid. He didn’t start but he came off the bench with a great attitude,” Daniels said. “He was willing to jump in whenever there was an opening. He went out and played. He practiced hard. He’s just a good kid.”
The other senior in the bunch, Aaron Dow, was also a team captain, although he missed the 2019 campaign for a reason that’s as iconic to Castle Rock as Exit 49 – He got a job selling pizzas.
“He didn’t play last year because he worked at Papa Pete’s. It kind of bummed us out last year but he came back,” Daniels noted.
Even when Dow knew he was going to leave his dough punching days behind in favor of a return to competition it wasn’t clear which field he was going to wind up on in particular.
“He was actually gonna go to track but the kids talked him into coming to soccer because we were going to have a strong team,” Daniels explained. “All the kids believed they were going to be good. They all had that feeling that this was the year that we were going to beat the Toledos and the La Centers. We were going to beat those guys.”
Still, with Washougal and Seton Catholic also lurking in the 1A TriCo, Daniels knew it was going to be a big push to get near the top. That’s why he had a plan.
“We were going to focus on ball control, moving the ball around and strong shots,” Daniels said. “We were going to be right there, probably two or three, right in there. We would have competed. We wouldn’t have gotten blown out by anybody.”
With junior Yovani Sanchez-Lopez, another team captain, coming back next year along with the Rockets’ trusty goalkeeper, Daniels believes his team should be able to find their footing again whenever they are allowed to try.
“I had 11 freshmen coming up and four or five of them I expected to be really good. There were quite a few of them,” Daniels said.
He hopes that infusion of young talent will help rekindle the spark of hope that the Rockets were never allowed to fully ignite this season.
No matter what, though, the Rockets will be losing their team manager, Alyson Crisman-Schaffran, after two years of her efforts to keep order on the sidelines.
“She kept my scorebook for me and did everything I asked so what more could I ask, really?” Daniels said. “Some teams don’t get them but I was happy to have her.”
