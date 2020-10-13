Cascade Select Market stepped up when community needed it

Before that, she said the mentality in terms of supply had been similar to a holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas — there would be added demand for certain products that would last for a couple of days or weeks and then blow over. Of course, that wasn’t what ended up happening.

Instead, the roughly 20 employees at Cascade Select entered the new normal of essential workers in the pandemic: social distancing, face masks, face shields, hourly hand-washing, and daily temperature checks.

But according to Dhudwal, all of the workers at every level have risen up to and beyond the challenge.

“It was striking to me that nobody went anywhere,” she said. “They got so much more involved. They gave time and energy. They were totally involved in the store. That’s what made us get through all this.”

As new protocols were introduced for workers, Dhudwal, her husband Nick, and their supply staff had to adapt to shortages up the chain for many products. Knowing their place in the community, the Cascade Select team went out of its way to maintain its stocks, turning to vendors and brands it had never worked with before to limit the amount of times customers would come in and see necessary items like toilet paper unavailable.