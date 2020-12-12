Carmelo Anthony, a unique luxury for the Portland Trail Blazers, flashes value with 21 off bench versus Kings

It can be difficult for legends to adapt to lesser roles than what they are used to. But the fact is that the Blazers barely made the players last year with Anthony starting 58 out of 58 games while averaging 15.4 points per game. This season, the Blazer could make some serious postseason noise if Anthony could bring those same 15 points per game off of the bench and come through late in games when needed to make big shots.

Anthony said he is at peace with the situation and wants to make sure he approaches the game the same way he always has.

Anthony said he believes that his skill, or lack thereof, forced him to com off of the bench but rather the move is what’s best for the team. Clearly, it’s more valuable for the team to have the defensive prowess of forwards Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr. on the floor to balance the scoring powers of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. Dropping Anthony into that starting crew would mean adding more offense while deleting much-needed defense.

Plus, the reality is that Anthony is 36. Few NBA greats have remained viable starters on teams chasing a championship.

Nevertheless, Anthony he can still play at a high level for stretches. A fresh Anthony, playing fewer minutes, could be a force, especially against inferior backup defenders.