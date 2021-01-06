Canzano: Trail Blazers coach, GM braintrust turning into a stale act

Since Christmas, Portland defeated three former Most Valuable Players — LeBron James, Steph Curry and James Harden. But it followed that up with a 25-point loss to the Warriors (Curry scored 62 points). Then, came the short-handed Bulls, who trailed on Tuesday night by 20 but came back to win.

That kind of disappointing swing encapsulates the current era of Blazers basketball. Portland is occasionally fun, but isn’t anything resembling a contender. Damian Lillard’s prime years are being wasted. CJ McCollum deserves better, too. I’d like to see what this franchise might become with a new coach and GM. I’m just not sure, amid the financial uncertainty of a pandemic, if Jody Allen will do what her brother might have done — clean house and give someone else a chance.

I was alarmed on Tuesday by the post-game comments from Stotts, who said: “Chicago outplayed us. They played harder than us.”