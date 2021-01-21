Canzano: Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is out — and it’s about time

The new-age presidents and chancellors in the Pac-12 Conference decided they’d finally seen enough of Larry Scott’s tired act. They drained the marble soaking tub on Wednesday night and let the commissioner circle the proverbial drain.
The news of his ouster was scheduled for a 7 p.m. announcement. It was leaked by a member of Scott’s inner circle to a hand-picked business journal a few minutes earlier.
What?
You expected the outgoing commish might release one of those ham-handed videos announcing the news to staff?
Those were the old days, of course. Scott’s apparently now more focused on his next landing spot so he picked a friendly entity instead. Between now and his official departure in June the outgoing commissioner will spend a lot of time spinning the narrative and looking for the next sucker organization to hire him.
Don’t be fooled — Scott didn’t leave this conference any better than he found it. It’s not nationally competitive in key revenue-generating sports. The brand is in pieces. The media rights contracts have been lapped by peers.
Scott built the Pac-12 Network, but gutted it when it served him to do so. He trampled a lot of people. In the end, the outgoing commissioner will be best remembered as the guy who laid off dozens of his staff and handed out furloughs to others while accelerating his own annual bonus.
Some details:
— $5.3 million in salary.
— Chartered jets and lavish hotel suites.
— A $1.9 million interest-free loan that, far as anyone knows, Scott still hasn’t made a single payment on.
Look. Understand. The proud roots of the Pac-12 go back to 1915, where it was founded in The Imperial Hotel in downtown Portland. It operated for years in humble office space in Walnut Creek, Calif. That is, right up until Scott ordered his one-time lieutenant Gary Stevenson to secure a $7 million a year lease, gobbling up prime commercial real estate in downtown San Francisco.
To a lot of you, this conference has always been like extended family.
To Larry Scott, the conference was the Bank of Pac-12.
Minutes after the news broke, I reached out via text message to a long-time trusted Pac-12 staff member to ask, “What do I need to know?”
The reply came: “He’s a (expletive).”
The point here isn’t to pile on Scott, but to make sure the sitting presidents and chancellors don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. Scott struggled mightily to connect with his own staff. He barely spoke to most of them beyond what was necessary. He ruled like an emperor, and cast aside anyone who couldn’t help him. But Scott’s biggest sin is that he forgot somewhere along the line that his job was supposed to be about doing everything in his power to boost the conference and serve those 12 campuses.
The next commissioner has to be someone with ties to the campuses. It has to be someone who understands the struggles of coaches and athletic directors. I think the CEO Group would be wise to interview a couple of sitting athletic directors in the coming weeks. You can outsource the media rights negotiations to an agency, but what the Pac-12 can never again do is lose connection with its campuses.
Also, it has to stop the charade.
It’s not a media company, as Scott famously claimed.
Athletes, coaches, alumni and athletic directors are the lifeblood of any conference. Without them, you’ve got no pulse. Whoever sits at the big desk at Pac-12 headquarters has to be interested in more than a meet-and-greet fly-by on game day, whisking out of town at halftime leaving a trail of jet fumes.
Wednesday was a long-overdue reboot.
Scott said in the release, “now is a great time in my life to pursue other exciting opportunities.”
He had to know months ago that he was in trouble. We could all see this coming. The timing of the typical contract-extension negotiations didn’t unfold for him as expected. The Pac-12 presidents and chancellors who ousted Scott this week aren’t the same ones who hired him a decade ago. Only two of them were around when Scott arrived: Gene Block at UCLA and Michael Crow at ASU.
Best case, Scott had to know he was facing a 10-2 deficit in the vote.
I don’t blame you for being excited about the possibilities. With the right leadership, this conference has a chance to turn the corner and make up ground on it peers. Larry Scott is now lame-duck commissioner. He’ll leave the post in June, one year before the expiration of his contract.
What this conference needs to focus on now is the person takes his seat. It must be a massive course correction. One with deep connection with the university members and some fresh vision. The Pac-12 will get a new boss this summer.
It’s about time.