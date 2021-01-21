Canzano: Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is out — and it’s about time

The next commissioner has to be someone with ties to the campuses. It has to be someone who understands the struggles of coaches and athletic directors. I think the CEO Group would be wise to interview a couple of sitting athletic directors in the coming weeks. You can outsource the media rights negotiations to an agency, but what the Pac-12 can never again do is lose connection with its campuses.

Also, it has to stop the charade.

It’s not a media company, as Scott famously claimed.

Athletes, coaches, alumni and athletic directors are the lifeblood of any conference. Without them, you’ve got no pulse. Whoever sits at the big desk at Pac-12 headquarters has to be interested in more than a meet-and-greet fly-by on game day, whisking out of town at halftime leaving a trail of jet fumes.

Wednesday was a long-overdue reboot.

Scott said in the release, “now is a great time in my life to pursue other exciting opportunities.”