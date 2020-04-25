Can Washington reach widescale coronavirus testing goal called for in Gov. Jay Inslee's plan?

Lab capacity hasn’t been an issue recently, but hospitals and clinics still face shortages of testing kits and materials, including nasopharyngeal swabs and reagents, the chemical compounds used to detect the virus’ genetic fingerprint in patient samples.

Experts say new saliva tests and other methods could be game-changers by reducing the need for hard-to-come-by testing supplies, although it remains unclear when they could be in widespread use.

The UW Medicine Virology Lab, which has handled about half of the roughly 148,000 tests performed statewide to date, runs four different tests with a combined capacity for 7,500 tests per day. But the lab has averaged only about 1,484 tests per day since March 1.

Part of that gap is a “mismatch” between areas that need testing and labs with capacity that aren’t getting samples, lab director Keith Jerome said this week.

“When we look at the results of the tests that have been done, they don’t necessarily reflect the prevalence of disease throughout our community,” Duchin added. “They reflect the prevalence among those populations that had access to testing.”