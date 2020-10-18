Can the 5-0 Seahawks keep winning?

2. Can the secondary live up to expectations once healthy? So, here may lie the great hope for the Seahawks defense _ the secondary finally playing healthy and together. When the Seahawks traded for cornerback Quinton Dunbar in March and safety Jamal Adams in July there was a lot of thought that the Seahawks could have one of the best secondaries in the NFL. The pass defense numbers so far make that claim seem laughable. They have allowed 1,852 passing yards, not only the most in the NFL but on pace to shatter the all-time NFL record. That averages out to 370.4 per game. The NFL record for most passing yards allowed per game is 299.75 by Green Bay in 2011. The caveat to a lot of things this year is that this year is a really different year. Via PFR, teams are averaging 15 yards per game more on offense this year than in any other year in NFL history and scoring 2.3 points more per game than any other season (each before the games of Sunday). But, the Seahawks are going to have to get better against the pass, even if it wins the No. 1 seed and has to win only two home games to get to the Super Bowl. Those two games could be against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Barring a last-minute addition before the Nov. 3 trade deadline that doesn’t seem likely, the Seahawks’ best chance of getting better is for the secondary to suddenly improve greatly. And there’s some reason to think that could still happen. Dunbar started camp large for legal and other reasons and has battled a knee injury the first month of the season, while Adams has missed the last two games with a groin injury, But the hope is once Adams gets healthy and Dunbar gets fully into the things for a few games that the entire back end will play a lot better, and then Seattle will have to blitz less and the entire defense will play a lot better.Can they win a game when Russell Wilson doesn’t throw for three touchdowns or more? Wilson’s play so far has simply been unprecedented by NFL standards so far this season, on pace for 61 touchdowns, six more than anyone has thrown for in league history (55 by Peyton Manning in 2013). Wilson has thrown for three or more touchdowns in four of five games this season (and two in the other) something he had done in 31 of 128 games before this season. While Letting Russ Cook has been the theme of the season so far, working maybe even more spectacularly than its most ardent supporters had hoped, there will come a day when Russ may be forced to have takeout and the Seahawks have to turn to other methods to win, especially as opponents figure to spend more resources than ever trying to stop Seattle’s passing attack.